Turmoil since the military coup in 2021 has drained Myanmar of its youth.

Armed conflict, loss of job opportunities, human rights abuses, forced conscription, insecurity, and mismanagement have driven masses of young people abroad, robbing the country of its most precious future resource.

First wave

Following the military coup in February 2021, thousands of people across the country took to the streets, demanding that the junta return power to the elected civilian government. But their peaceful protests were met with brutal crackdowns by the regime, leaving hundreds dead or seriously injured, most of them young people.

Thousands of protestors were detained in prisons, and some were tortured to death by the junta.

Thousands of young people left their homes to take up arms against the junta, while many others fled the country in search of safety and better opportunities.

“Before the coup, there were lots of young people. Now I can’t see any people of my age in my street,” said a 26-year-old man who fled from Yangon to Bangkok to evade conscription in 2024.

The junta cut off internet access to block anti-coup gatherings, disrupting businesses that rely on online services and severely affecting banking operations.

For a time, people could no longer even withdraw cash from ATMs, leading to runs on the banks, and the economy soon went into freefall.

Hardship at home soon prompted many, especially young people, to look for work and better opportunities abroad.

A lot of young people now hope to work in Japan or South Korea, chiefly in the farming, construction, and service industries.

In the years following the coup, some 35,000 young men sat the EPS-TOPIK exam annually to work in Korea. But once the conscription law was activated in February 2024, that number surged to over 100,000, according to the junta’s labor ministry.

But the biggest proportion fled to Thailand to work. Now almost every school in the Thai border areas has Myanmar students, according to Ko Thar Kyaw, a labour rights activist in Thailand.

Hostile climate

Back home, many young people played an underground role in the resistance in urban areas, leading the junta to tighten security in the major cities—Yangon, Mandalay, and Naypyitaw—by building bunker outposts and setting up checkpoints.

Security officials check pedestrians’ bags, wallets, smartphones, and even their social media posts or conversations to extort money from them or arrest them if they find something suspicious. This hostile climate has driven even more young people away.

According to the UN Development Programme (UNDP)’s Myanmar Youth Survey last year, some 25.1 percent of the young people who remained in Myanmar wanted to migrate to Japan, 17.6 percent to Thailand, 17.1 percent to South Korea, and the rest to Singapore, the U.S., Malaysia, Europe, the UAE, China, Australia, and others.

Some 53 percent of young people of young people with higher education were likely to migrate, raising serious concerns of a brain drain.

Second wave

In February 2024, the regime activated the Conscription Law, forcing all men aged 18 to 35 and women aged 18 to 27 to serve in the military for two years.

This also triggered a mass exodus of young people, with thousands leaving the country each month and many others joining the armed resistance.

To prevent the young people from leaving the country, the regime then tried to ban men aged 23 to 31 from working abroad and even stopped travelers aged 18 to 35 at the airport. Still, thousands are escaping across the porous border instead.

Struggling to address its severe troop shortage, the junta is now reduced to abducting any healthy young men from the streets, buses, and homes, even in major cities like Yangon and Mandalay.

By the junta’s count, an estimated 75,000 people have been recruited for military service in 15 batches over the last year and a half. Among them, an estimated 60 percent were forcibly taken, and 30 percent were enrolled either through lottery or paid substitutes, according to the Myanmar Defense and Security Institute (MDSI) founded by military personnel who joined the civil disobedience movement.

Conscripts are sent to the frontline to fight against their peers who joined the resistance.

“To evade conscription, my 21-year-old nephew left illegally for Malaysia to find work,” one Yangon resident told The Irrawaddy. “Another 20-year-old nephew was forced by the draft to go to Thailand for his education.”

He added that a neighboring family with a son of conscription age also relocated to Thailand, while a 22-year-old man of his acquaintance joined a resistance group in Karen State.

Labor shortage

“Since the conscription law was activated, I haven’t seen any young men in my factory. They flee abroad to dodge it,” said the head of a garment factory in Yangon.

“We offer young men between 18 and 30 an attractive salary, but people only stay for a short while and then go abroad,” he said.

Ko Thant Zin, another Yangon resident, said, “Too many shops in Yangon malls are announcing job vacancies. That’s a clear sign.”

“Since the activation of the conscription law, the garage where I have my car fixed has also been facing severe labor shortages,” he added. “Many workers quit to avoid conscription, while others left for better-paying jobs. Sometimes I have to go home without getting my car fixed because there are no mechanics at all.”

In a letter on Labor Day this year, junta boss Min Aung Hlaing admitted that the country is facing labor shortages due to mass migration.

A farmer from Labutta Township, Irrawaddy Region said, “We lost half of the workforce this year, perhaps due to the conscription law or other factors. All I can say is most of the young people aren’t here any more.”

That means farm work takes twice as long, and crops are dwindling.

In Yangon, things are so bad that ordinary people now stay indoors after 7 p.m. due to the Conscription Law and other safety concerns, a 31-year-old female office worker said.

“Every family is praying for their loved ones to come home safely,” she said.

Yet the bars and nightclubs of Yangon are often crowded with the rich and well-connected.

There is some small hope: the UNDP survey showed that 90 percent of young people who were bent on leaving were also willing to come home if the political and economic situation stabilized.