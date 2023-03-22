Burma Mon Resistance Targets Myanmar Junta Division 44 HQ

The Hawk Revolutionary Squad during a drone strike against regime targets in Mon State. / HRS

The house and headquarters of the 44 Division commander were damaged by resistance drones in Kyaikto Township, Mon State, on Tuesday, according to resistance forces.

A representative of Thaton People’s Defense Force (PDF) told The Irrawaddy on Wednesday that the Kyaikto Revolution Force and Karen National Liberation Army, the armed wing of the Karen Nation Union, took part.

“Our bombs hit the 44 Division commander’s house and offices. Details of damage and casualties are unknown,” the PDF spokesman said.

In response, the junta randomly fired 120mm shells for the rest of the day.

Troops threatened to shell and burn down villages, said the PDF spokesman, citing residents.

On Monday resistance groups bombarded a junta checkpoint at a bridge at the border of Kyaikto and Bilin townships.

Resistance forces raided the checkpoint again and six regime soldiers were injured, the spokesman said.

On Wednesday resistance groups used drones to attack a junta camp in Pain Nae Taw village, Bilin Township, with unknown casualties.

The PDF said they will keep attacking camps. The group urged residents to be aware of the junta’s indiscriminate shelling in response to resistance attacks.

The group urged civilians to stay away from junta camps, checkpoints and convoys. It said people should not go outside between 6pm and 6am.