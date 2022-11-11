Mon Rebels Claim to Have Killed Myanmar Junta Major
By Hein Htoo Zan 11 November 2022
Thaton People’s Defence Force (PDF) in Mon State says it attacked a Myanmar junta vehicle carrying detained civilians on Thursday and killed three soldiers, including a major.
The truck was passing Win Sein village in Thaton Township when it was attacked and one injured member of regime personnel escaped, said Saw Htoo Aung of the PDF.
Video and photos from the PDF show two men in civilian clothes lying dead near the vehicle and three seized weapons, explosives and mobile phones.
“We seized three guns and 1.2 million kyats. We saved the civilians they arrested. Major Chit Win Thu had ordered the arson attack on Htone Bo Lay village and has been arresting protesters and activists in Thaton,” he said.
Htone Bo Lay village, which is bedside the Theinseik-Peindaw road, was torched by the officer’s troops on June 25, leaving five villagers dead. At least 7,000 residents fled.
Thaton PDF claimed he was trading drugs and illegal vehicles in Mon and Karen states and across the Thai border.
It has told junta-appointed administrators in the township to resign within two weeks or face assassination.