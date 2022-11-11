Mon Rebels Claim to Have Killed Myanmar Junta Major

It has told junta-appointed administrators in the township to resign within two weeks or face assassination.

Thaton PDF claimed he was trading drugs and illegal vehicles in Mon and Karen states and across the Thai border.

Htone Bo Lay village, which is bedside the Theinseik-Peindaw road, was torched by the officer’s troops on June 25, leaving five villagers dead. At least 7,000 residents fled.

“We seized three guns and 1.2 million kyats. We saved the civilians they arrested. Major Chit Win Thu had ordered the arson attack on Htone Bo Lay village and has been arresting protesters and activists in Thaton,” he said.

Video and photos from the PDF show two men in civilian clothes lying dead near the vehicle and three seized weapons, explosives and mobile phones.

The truck was passing Win Sein village in Thaton Township when it was attacked and one injured member of regime personnel escaped, said Saw Htoo Aung of the PDF.

Thaton People’s Defence Force (PDF) in Mon State says it attacked a Myanmar junta vehicle carrying detained civilians on Thursday and killed three soldiers, including a major.

More Than 20 Regime Personnel Killed in Two Days of Resistance Attacks

Death from Above: How to Combat Myanmar Junta’s Escalating Air Campaign?

Junta Watch: Big-Spending Chief Demands Frugality; Police Too Busy to Fight Crime; and More

Why Myanmar's Dry Months Will See More Fighting and Regime Atrocities

Nearly 70 Myanmar Regime Personnel Killed in Four Days of Resistance Attacks

Over 20 Myanmar Regime Forces Killed in Two Days of Resistance Attacks

Dozens of Myanmar Junta Forces, PDF Member Killed in Two Days of Resistance Attacks

With Return of Military Rule, Myanmar Again Living Under Big Brother

Two Officers Among Nearly 30 Myanmar Junta Soldiers Killed by Resistance in Past Four Days

We do not encourage viewing this site in this width. Please increase the size of your window.