The Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) has told its commanders to protect Chinese interests and citizens as it advances in northern Shan State.

Beijing has influence over the MNDAA, an ethnically Chinese armed group from the Kokang Special Region on Myanmar’s side of the Chinese border.

The MNDAA and its allies began attacking junta troops in the northern Shan State capital, Lashio, on July 3.

The MNDAA formed a military governing body last week after claiming control of Lashio and the regime’s Northeastern Command headquarters after three weeks of offensive. The MNDAA is still attacking the remaining junta forces in Lashio, despite having announced a unilateral ceasefire until the end of July in response to pressure from China.

On Tuesday, the MNDAA said its troops must “seriously” protect foreign investments and “make their utmost efforts to prevent Chinese businesses from being harmed”.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning last week called for an end to hostilities, the preservation of China’s border security, safety for border communities and Chinese projects, businesses and personnel in Myanmar.

China has major investments in Myanmar, including an oil and gas pipeline from the Indian Ocean in Rakhine State to Yunnan Province, crossing northern Shan State. In Rakhine, the MNDAA’s ally, the Arakan Army, has been fighting against the regime.

The MNDAA instructed its commanders to discourage its allies from harming Chinese investments and staff.

“If an activity that can harm China’s interests is spotted, it must be stopped immediately and reported to the military affairs committee and the Chinese authorities,” the MNDAA told its commanders.

The MNDAA instructed troops to remove Chinese citizens from conflict zones and help any injured Chinese citizens or businesses under threat.