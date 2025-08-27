Junta troops advancing from Pyin Oo Lwin have recaptured Yadana Theingi Mine on the Nawnghkio-Mogoke road from the ethnic Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA).

The lead, silver, and zinc mine in the Doepin village tract in Nawnghkio lies on the mountain road to TNLA-held Mogoke 40 km away.

Military-linked Telegram channels said the mine fell on Sunday, and that junta troops also captured workshops where the resistance was producing bombs used in drone attacks.

“There were fierce clashes in villages along the road, and junta troops have reached Yadana Theingi,” a resident confirmed.

Regime troops have been advancing on Mogoke, Myanmar’s ruby mining hub, since recapturing Nawnghkio in northern Shan State in mid-July.

A military analyst noted that while the terrain from Nawnghkio to Yadana Theingi is relatively flat, the route beyond becomes mountainous, making further advances more difficult.

The regime has opened two fronts in northern Shan State—one on the Mandalay border, and another northeast toward Kyaukme. While it has regained control of several strategic locations along the road going north from Nawnghkio to Mogoke, the Kyaukme front remains volatile, with troops facing heavy counterattacks from resistance forces, according to locals.

Clashes have intensified over the past week around the strategic town on the Mandalay-Lashio road.

A Kyaukme woman reported daily fighting. “The regime bombed near the War So Monastery in town, and novices were injured,” she said. “Junta airstrikes also killed two civilians in Lonekyin village on Monday.”

More than 10,000 people from villages along the Naungpein-Kyaukme road have been forced from their homes by the junta’s air and artillery strikes, but some remain trapped or injured, according to volunteers helping displaced people.

But there the junta’s advance has been stalled by the TNLA, according to a military analyst.

“I heard around six battalions have managed to reach Gotetwin from Nawnghkio but are stuck there now,” he said.

The only path that can be used for reinforcements—the historic Goteik Viaduct about a third of the way from Nawnghkio to Kyaukme—was damaged by explosions on Aug. 24. The regime has accused the TNLA of dynamiting the bridge.

“If the bridge were intact, limited resupply by rail might be possible, but with that option gone, the six battalions are trapped without a supply route,” the military analyst explained.

The TNLA has not yet responded to The Irrawaddy’s questions about the junta’s accusation.

Instead, junta troops loot food supplies left behind by fleeing villagers in Naungpein to continue their advance, said former captain Zin Yaw, who joined the Civil Disobedience Movement after the 2021 coup.

“The Goteik Viaduct is broken, but the troops are unlikely to retreat because they have food supplies from houses abandoned by civilians in Naungpein and other villages and the junta keeps providing air support, so they will likely push forward,” he said.

Naungpein lies about 22 km from Kyaukme town, along a road that passes through six villages. Locals report that TNLA forces are stationed along the route, posing further challenges to the junta’s advance.