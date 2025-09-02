Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, who is visiting China, on Monday complained of bullying by unspecified “powerful nations”, echoing a complaint from his host, Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Speaking during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in China’s eastern port city Tianjin on Monday, Min Aung Hlaing claimed that some “major countries” are “imposing their will on others” by leveraging the democratic models they advocate while ignoring the “internal situations” of those nations.

The Myanmar junta has been widely sanctioned by Western countries since it grabbed power in a 2021 coup, facing diplomatic downgrades, economic sanctions, and the blocking of key foreign exchange banks.

During a meeting with Xi on Sunday, Min Aung Hlaing discussed opposing foreign interference in Myanmar’s politics and ensuring Myanmar’s “dignified stance in regional relations,” according to junta media.

Xi reportedly expressed support for Myanmar’s development path “aligned with its own conditions.”

In a keynote speech to the summit Monday, Xi had also blasted “bullying behavior” in the world order.

Min Aung Hlaing has frequently complained about the sanctions, most recently during a visit to Russia.

He has also made efforts to bypass curbs on dollar transactions through direct trade using the kyat, rupee, yuan, baht, and ruble.

The junta has also been cozying up to international groups led by China and Russia such as the SCO, BRICS, and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Myanmar became a “dialogue partner” of the SCO in May 2023, but this was Min Aung Hlaing’s first personal invitation from President Xi Jinping to attend the summit.

The junta has also expressed interest in joining BRICS as an observer country, and in June, the putsch leader personally requested observer status in the EAEU during the 14th Asia-Europe Economic Forum in Minsk, Belarus.