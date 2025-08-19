Military tensions are rising in northern Shan State after the latest China-brokered talks between the regime and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) collapsed without agreement, according to sources.

Sources close to ethnic armed groups said talks held in the northern Shan capital, Lashio, on August 14, broke down after the regime refused to recognize MNDAA-held territory as Shan State Special Region 1—an autonomous enclave of the Kokang people.

The MNDAA agreed to a ceasefire early this year after intense pressure from China. Under the tripartite agreement between China—represented by its special envoy Deng Xijun—the Kokang rebels agreed to return Lashio and neighboring Hseni and withdraw its troops from the road between Mongyai and Lashio. In return, the regime pledged to halt airstrikes on MNDAA-held territory and recognize it as a Special Region.

The MNDAA handed back Lashio in April, and the regime largely halted its air attacks. Other agreements remain unfulfilled.

The MNDAA is reportedly consolidating its administration in Hseni, and its troops remain deployed on the road between Mongyai’s Hoyaywarma village and Lashio.

The Irrawaddy was unable to obtain comment from the MNDAA about the talks.

The breakdown comes after the MNDAA accused the regime of repeated ceasefire breaches, including with a June airstrike in Kutkai that killed six civilians, one of them a child.

The MNDAA warned the attack had severely undermined trust, increasing the risk of renewed conflict in northern Shan State.

Locals fear fresh fighting and airstrikes, as public anger grows over China’s silence on civilian casualties.

Chinese envoy Deng Xijun’s proposal for a ceasefire monitoring office in Lashio has yet to materialize.

Meanwhile, junta Foreign Minister Than Swe met privately with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Anning, Yunnan, during the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation summit on August 14. Wang called for continued stability and reconciliation in Myanmar, urging the regime to pursue its stated goals through elections slated for December and January.

Junta boss Min Aung Hlaing is set to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit on August 31 in China. The bloc has granted Myanmar’s diplomatically isolated regime dialogue partner status.

The MNDAA was formed in March 1989 by Peng Jiasheng after breaking away from the Communist Party of Burma. That same year, Peng signed a ceasefire with the Myanmar military in exchange for recognition of Kokang as Shan State Special Region 1.

In 2009, however, the military ordered the group to rebadge as a border guard force under the 2008 Constitution. The MNDAA refused, prompting attacks that forced Peng and his troops to flee over the border into China.

They returned in 2015 but were defeated again. However, during the anti-regime Operation 1027 in 2023 and 2024, the group managed to reclaim its original territory and expand its control in northern Shan State, including seizing the capital of Lashio.