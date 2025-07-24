Pauktaw, once a bustling town of eateries, stilted wooden houses, and busy piers along the Kywekhu River, now stands eerily silent and desolate. Its famous local products – fried crabs and sticky rice crackers – along with busy piers and noisy marketplaces are gone, leaving behind scattered debris and shattered livelihoods.

As the first town seized by the ethnic Arakan Army (AA) in Rakhine State, Pauktaw was ravaged by intense fighting.

In 2019, the township was home to 190,849 people, making their living mainly from farming, livestock breeding, and fishing, according to official records. Locally produced goods include prawns, crabs, rice, and salt.

Most residents in Pauktaw Township are ethnic Rakhine, but over 30,000 Rohingya are also scattered across two urban wards and several villages.

Pauktaw lies only 25 kilometers from the junta-held state capital, Sittwe.

The AA briefly captured the town on November 15, 2023, before being driven back by regime troops. It finally took full control two months later.

The ethnic army has now captured 14 townships in Rakhine, with only Sittwe, Kyaukphyu, and Manaung still under regime control. Clashes are ongoing in Kyaukphyu and Sittwe.

The two-month battle left Pauktaw in ruins. Junta airstrikes, naval attacks, and artillery flattened large areas of the town. Around 500 houses – one in six homes – the entire central market of around 300 shops, public schools and government offices were destroyed by the regime’s barrage and arson attacks.

Today, Pauktaw is a jumble of scorched ruins, collapsed houses, bomb-charred buildings, crumbling properties and empty roads reclaimed by moss and vines. Residents are yet to return, 18 months after the AA captured the town.

The town’s center, once bustling with dozens of shops and large brick houses, is now a gaping bombsite.

“Junta battalions fired hundreds of shells from Sittwe while fighter jets also dropped bombs. The houses here were completely destroyed,” said a former Pauktaw resident.

Rural residents report the regime often carried out a dozen airstrikes per day during the two-month battle.

“We saw smoke from Pauktaw town every day. There were jet fighters and Y-12 planes dropping bombs. And the Navy fired artillery daily,” said a local who lived 3.6 km from the town.

Junta forces targeted civilian homes and infrastructure from day one of their counteroffensive to reclaim their first town lost to the AA.

They also detained hundreds of civilians across the town, using them as human shields in strategic positions including a hilltop pagoda.

“Junta soldiers climbed the pagoda stairways, shouting and firing non-stop,” recalled a resident who was held hostage by troops and later rescued by the AA. “Two female teachers hiding in a public toilet nearby were fatally shot. The troops also fired dozens of shots at the monastery, killing the abbot.”

On November 21, AA forces launched a rescue operation to free the hostages and residents trapped in their homes.

Even after losing the town, the regime continued to target Pauktaw with artillery and naval barrages, plus occasional airstrikes, inflicting more civilian casualties and preventing residents from returning.

Pauktaw was the first town engulfed by fighting in Rakhine, as the war spilled over from rural areas. As clashes erupted, residents fled with nothing but the clothes on their backs, unable to retrieve savings or belongings. Now, the rising cost of construction materials has made rebuilding nearly impossible.

“Ordinary people like us have lost everything. Rebuilding a home isn’t easy – it feels like life itself is shattered,” said a woman from Pauktaw’s No. 4 Ward whose house was destroyed during the fighting.

Most displaced residents are now sheltering in monasteries, schools, religious halls, or with relatives in the township. Those who can afford it have fled to other Rakhine towns like Kyauktaw, Minbya, or Myebon, while some have relocated to Yangon.

“I’ve already sold off everything – earrings, necklaces, phones,” said a pregnant woman sheltering in a displacement camp.

“Now there’s nothing left to sell. The aid stopped long ago. I’m only just surviving on a meager diet. Jobs are scarce. I don’t even know how I’ll give birth to this baby,” she said looking down at her swollen belly.

Displaced civilians previously received monthly financial assistance from international organizations but have had no support for the last six months.

The UN World Food Programme (WFP), through local NGOs, had provided 40,000 kyats per person monthly during the intense fighting in 2023. But the payments became irregular – every two or three months – up until January, and then ceased entirely.

Meanwhile, around 26,000 Rohingya sheltering in five Pauktaw displacement camps are going hungry after the resurgence of fighting in 2023 saw a complete halt to aid, including from the WFP. The camps – a legacy of intercommunal violence in 2012 – are reporting severe food shortages and deadly outbreaks of malaria and diarrhea due to a lack of medical services.

“Before, the small amount of humanitarian aid helped us survive,” said Ko Maung Than, a resident of Ngat Yoke Chaung displacement camp. “Now many are going hungry. Kids are showing up in the evening begging for leftover rice. It’s heartbreaking.”

Previously, NGO medical teams held weekly clinics in the camps, but these have halted since the outbreak of armed conflict.

“If you get sick, you have to travel long distances for treatment. But we barely have enough to eat. More people are falling ill, and the elderly are dying even from minor ailments. Maybe it’s from malnutrition – we don’t know,” Ko Maung Than told the Irrawaddy.

While the health department of the Arakan People’s Government occasionally sends mobile medical teams, medical provision remains insufficient.

Beyond Pauktaw, several other Rakhine towns have been wrecked by junta bombardments and arson attacks. Among the hardest hit were Ponnagyun, Ramree, Rathedaung and Buthidaung.

The AA has not yet allowed displaced residents to return to Ponnagyun and Pauktaw, which lie close to the battle for junta-held Sittwe. Residents are only permitted to retrieve belongings left behind.

“Even if we were allowed back, we wouldn’t dare live in the town again. Junta forces are despicable – they target civilians. No one can guarantee they won’t strike Pauktaw again. Of course, we want to live in our own town, in our own homes, but we’re just too afraid,” said a displaced woman from Pauktaw.

Without aid or jobs, many displaced families are surviving by begging for food, according to volunteers supporting the displaced population.

“We’ve run out of food and have to go from village to village asking for help. My child, who I take with me, is still breastfeeding and sometimes becomes sick,” said another displaced woman sheltering in a Pauktaw village.