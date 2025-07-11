Ethnic Kachin Independence Army (KIA) spokesman Colonel Naw Bu has denied rumors that China has placed N’Ban La – a senior commander and chief of KIA’s political wing, the Kachin Independence Organization – under house arrest to pressure the armed group to stop fighting the regime.

Naw Bu also denied reports that Beijing has threatened to halt purchases of rare earth mined in KIA-controlled territory unless the ethnic army halts efforts to seize the junta’s garrison town of Bhamo in Kachin State, less than 100 kilometers from the Chinese border.

Reuters reported Tuesday that China warned KIA officials in May it would stop buying minerals from Kachin if the KIA continues its offensive on Bhamo. Beijing also reportedly promised greater cross-border trade with KIA-controlled territories if the armed group abandoned efforts to seize the town.

Colonel Naw Bu said China’s call to halt to fighting was not new, but he was unaware of pressure related to rare earths.

“China has continuously called for a truce and negotiations – this is not new. But I haven’t heard about it threatening to stop purchasing rare earth minerals,” Naw Bu told The Irrawaddy.

He said mineral exports were continuing as usual from Chinese-run rare earth mines in KIA-controlled Pangwa.

A local worker confirmed ongoing shipments through the Pangwa border crossing, with daily deliveries of Chinese fertilizers and food flowing in the opposite direction.

The KIA captured Chipwi and Pangwa – rare earth mining hubs near the Chinese border – in October last year.

Naw Bu rejected reports by the Kachin Sub-state Media that Chinese authorities had placed General N’Ban La under house arrest, calling them false. He said the general was on a routine visit to China and due to return shortly.

“He goes to China every two months for medical check-ups,” he said.

A source close to the general’s family also denied he was in Chinese custody.

A military observer said China appeared to be using the carrot, not the stick, to persuade the KIA to halt its Bhamo assault.

Naw Bu said junta troops and combined KIA and allied forces are shelling each other daily in Bhamo, with the regime also deploying airstrikes mainly comprising drones.

“We are exchanging artillery strikes but haven’t launched fresh attacks. They are also conducting daily drone attacks. Our troops remain are holding their positions, and so are theirs,” he said.

Junta forces are also battling to reclaim Kachin’s jade mining hub of Hpakant, resulting in daily clashes at jade mines, he said. China is the main buyer of Myanmar’s rare earth and jade.