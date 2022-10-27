Burma Kayah Civilians Killed in Myanmar Junta Shelling

Volunteers rescue children injured by junta shelling in Loikaw Township on Wednesday. / Shwe Loikaw Rescue Organization

Two civilians, including a five-year-old, were killed in Loikaw Township, Kayah State, on Wednesday when junta bases in Loikaw and Mobye and Pekon townships in neighboring Shan State bombarded two villages.

On Wednesday afternoon the boy was killed and four civilians, including two children, were injured when a playground in Pekin Kaw Khuu village, was hit by junta shells, according to the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) and Shwe Loikaw rescue organization.

Maung Bae To, 13, was seriously injured in the abdomen. Maung Naing Htoo, 10, Maung Du, 20, and an adult villager were also injured.

On Wednesday evening, a 25-year-old Wari Kaw Khuu villager died in hospital with a head wound.

His 45 and 46-year-old parents were injured seriously when their village was bombarded on Wednesday morning, according to witnesses.

No clashes with resistance groups were reported.

“The regime intentionally targeted civilians as they know people are living there. These are human rights violations and war crimes,” a KNDF spokesman told The Irrawaddy on Thursday.

He urged the international community to monitor attacks on civilian targets.

On Sunday, two parents were killed and their two children injured by the junta shelter while the displaced family was sheltering in Kone Thar village, Loikaw Township.

By Wednesday, 2,394 people have been killed by regime forces while 15,960, including government leaders, have been detained since the coup last year, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners which monitors regime crimes.

SEO: