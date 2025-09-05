The junta-aligned Karen Border Guard Force (BGF) will assist the junta in organizing the first phase of national elections scheduled for Dec. 28.

In a statement dated Sept. 3, it expressed full support for the proposed polls, which “could pave the way toward a democratic system and help establish peace and security in the lives of the people.”

It promised to “specially assist” in preventing threats to suffrage while helping political parties “fairly and indiscriminately.”

Karen BGF spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Naing Maung Zaw told The Irrawaddy that the group’s support stems from its longstanding commitment to “regional stability and peace.”

The Karen BGF, led by warlord Saw Chit Thu, most recently made global headlines for the vast online scam operations it runs in the part of Karen State’s Myawaddy Township that it controls.

The junta’s Election Commission has announced that voting will take place in 102 townships across the country, including three in Karen State: Hpa-an, Than Taung Gyi, and Myawaddy. Hpa-an and Than Taung Gyi are considered relatively secure due to strong military presence, but Myawaddy remains a contested zone, with large swaths under resistance control while other parts are divvied up among junta-friendly militias.

Local sources told The Irrawaddy that without Karen BGF assistance, it would be “nearly impossible” for the junta to conduct any voting in the area.

One resident said security concerns are so severe that even a mock voting exercise in August had to be conducted secretly inside a school.

Myawaddy is a vast township that lies nominally within Brigade 6 territory of the resistance Karen National Union (KNU), and many of the junta’s military outposts have been seized by joint forces of the KNU and People’s Defense Forces (PDF).

But the town proper, some border trade zones, and the notorious business parks remain under the control of the Karen BGF or the equally criminal Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA).

The regime is currently conducting a big operation to reclaim the Asian Highway between Kawkareik and Myawaddy as well as an operational command headquarters in Thingannyinaung before the election, deploying large numbers of troops supported by armed vehicles, tanks, and warplanes.

Unless the offensives succeed, only limited polling will be possible in Myawaddy town.

The Irrawaddy tried to contact KNU officials for comment but received no response. KNU Chairman Padoh Saw Kwe Htoo Win has previously urged Karen people to reject the election as a national duty.

On Aug. 26, the KNU Central Committee also urged Karen civilians, armed groups, political parties, and civil society organizations to oppose the election by nonviolent means. Four days later, the KNU and the Karen National Defense Organization (KNDO) issued a joint warning that anyone cooperating with the election process in Brigade 6 territory would face legal consequences under the Karen penal code known as Kawthoolei Law.