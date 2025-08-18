Myanmar junta forces have launched a counteroffensive to regain control of the remaining 43-kilometer stretch of the Asian Highway border-trade route in Karen State. Two columns of troops—from No. 12 Military Operations Command and Light Infantry Battalion 97—are advancing east from Kawkareik toward the border town of Myawaddy, triggering fierce clashes with Karen resistance forces.

“Fighting is occurring every day,” said a source close to the resistance.

The renewed push follows the junta’s recapture of the highway between Kyondoe and Kawkareik during Operation Aung Zeya—a national-level counteroffensive led by regime No. 2 Soe Win —in late July. However, the troops failed to reclaim the strategic Thingannyinaung base, the gateway to Myawaddy, which remains under Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) control.

According to a Kawkareik resident close to the resistance, junta troops suffered heavy casualties in recent clashes, forcing a temporary retreat. However, they are now deploying heavy artillery and drones in a bid to reestablish ground positions.

“They are shelling day and night. Our forces can’t sleep. Drone strikes have also wounded some resistance fighters,” he said.

Karen resistance sources say the KNLA and People’s Defense Forces (PDF) are involved in clashes in Kawkareik.

“The resistance has deployed large numbers of troops, including newly trained recruits. They have also reinforced ammunition supplies, said a source from Karen National Union (KNU) Brigade 6.

“The regime was unable to achieve its objectives during Operation Aung Zeya. It will be more difficult this time,” he added.

However, the source cautioned that if the junta intensifies its assault with drone strikes and air support—especially in coordination with the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA)—resistance forces may struggle to defend positions.

“Besides the two columns advancing along the Asian Highway, another column is pushing toward Myawaddy along the old route [from Hpa-an]. And Battalion 275 in Myawaddy town is also planning to deploy for what could become a pincer attack.”

He said the battle’s outcome depended on the unity of Karen resistance forces and, above all, on the stance taken by the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF).

The BGF helped junta troops retain their grip on Myawaddy during the KNU’s attack on the border town last year.

Former Major Swe Taw, a Myanmar military defector, warned, “The current counteroffensive will be fiercer than Operation Aung Zeya.”

The resistance seized control of the Asian Highway between Myawaddy and Kawkareik in December 2023, before going on to capture an operational command and three battalions in Thigannyinaung in early 2024.

The junta launched Operation Aung Zeya in April last year, after Infantry Battalion 275 in Myawaddy briefly fell to the KNLA.

Karen State’s Kawkareik and Kyareinseikkyi are among townships where the regime has imposed martial law in preparation for elections slated for late December. However, large swaths of the country remain under control of resistance forces, who have vowed to block voting in their territories.