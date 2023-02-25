Burma Karen Resistance Attack Myanmar Junta Police Station

Smoke rising from Payathonzu police station in Kyainseikgyi Township, Karen State, following the fighting.

Payathonzu police station in Kyainseikgyi Township, Karen State, was ambushed by resistance forces on Saturday morning. Two residents were injured by regime shelling following the attack.

Resistance fighters attacked the police station for nearly two hours following the junta’s imposition of martial law in Kyainseikgyi and Kawkareik townships this month. Payathonzu is a small town on the Thai border.

“There was heavy fighting for two hours. It happens regularly,” a Payathonzu resident told The Irrawaddy.

Some civilian houses were destroyed by regime shelling and some regime troops were injured, according to residents.

The regime supporters said the attack was led by the Kawthoolei Army and People’s Defence Forces. The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

Payathonzu is held by the Karen National Union 6 Brigade and borders Sankhlaburi district in Thailand. Thai news sources reported that the fighting sparked a security alert in Sankhlaburi district.

Some regime offices in Payathonzu were raided and torched by resistance forces last month.

Frequent clashes have broken out in Kyainseikgyi Township since the last year.