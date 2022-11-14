Burma Karen Rebels Hail Victories Over Myanmar Junta in Outpost and Convoy Attacks

Firearms and ammunition seized by KNLA troops during raids on three junta outposts in Nyaung Laypin district, Bago Region, on Saturday. / KNU

Karen rebels claim to have destroyed four Myanmar junta outposts on Saturday in Mon State and Bago Region.

On Saturday morning the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and allied resistance groups raided three junta outposts in Thanseik, Bawkahtar and Ton Tan in Nyaung Laypin district of Bago Region, the KNLA’s political wing, the Karen National Union (KNU), claimed on Monday.

Resistance troops occupied and destroyed junta outposts in Thanseik and Bawkahtar and drones attacked and destroyed the Tontan position.

Eleven regime soldiers were killed and weapons and ammunition seized, the KNU said.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

Resistance fighters retreated amid at least 20 airstrikes which also targeted civilian villages.

On Sunday junta airstrikes continued and around 20,000 people from 18 villages have now left their homes, the KNU said.

An estimated 328 clashes have been reported since the 2021 coup in KNU Brigade 3 territory, resulting in around 480 regime deaths and 220 injuries.

An estimated 70 soldiers were killed and 46 injured in 64 KNLA drone strikes. Seven junta outposts were destroyed by the Karen forces, said the KNU.

On Sunday the KNLA and Red Dragon Column resistance group raided a junta police station in Kyaikmayaw Township, Mon State. The commander Hla Kyaw Oo and two other policemen were killed and four others captured and seven weapons and ammunition were seized, according to Red Dragon.

Two police officers escaped. An airstrike followed against resistance and civilian targets.

On Friday 20 regime soldiers, including a strategist, were killed and 10 others injured in Bilin Township, Mon State, when KNLA Battalion 2 and resistance allies ambushed a 17-vehicle convoy near a toll gate, Salween Press reported, quoting the battalion commander.

Five damaged vehicles were abandoned and dead and injured troops were taken away in two military vehicles and five ambulances, the commander said.

The KNLA used drones to attack a junta artillery battalion to prevent shelling in response to the ambush. Two drones were shot down, the battalion commander told the media.

On Friday six civilian houses in nearby Htonbolay village were destroyed in regime shelling.

By October the KNU reported around 6,947 clashes with regime forces in its territory in which an estimated 5,854 junta soldiers and border guard allies were killed and 4,748 injured.

More than 300,000 civilians have fled their homes with more than a third of them urgently needing humanitarian aid, the rebel group said.