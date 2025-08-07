Myanmar regime troops have launched an offensive to reclaim Mandalay Region’s Mogoke town from the Ta-ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), resulting in clashes along the road from Nawnghkio, a northern Shan State town recaptured from the TNLA in mid-July.

Junta troops have been advancing along Nawnghkio-Mogoke road since recapturing Nawnghkio, a resistance source said.

Regime troops, backed by heavy artillery and drone support, have advanced roughly one-third of the way along the 145-kilometer route linking the two towns, but are being met by strong resistance from the TNLA, according to locals close to the TNLA.

Fighting is taking place near Lwel Ngin and Nar Nwe villages, some 5 kilometers from Hohko, a village housing a labor camp. Thousands of Hohko residents have fled due to artillery strikes.

Former captain Zin Yaw, who defected to the Civil Disobedience Movement after the coup, said junta troops are threatening the Yadana Theingi mine, a strategic site about 40 minutes from Hohko, along the road linking Mogoke and Pyin Oo Lwin.

“Beyond Yadana Theingi mine is the mountain road to Mogoke,” he said.

However, TNLA and allied troops have reinforced the 64 km route between the mine and Mogoke, he added.

Military defectors report that another junta column is preparing to advance on Mogoke from Thabbeikyin, about 80 km to the west.

Meanwhile, clashes are continuing in Nawnghkio Township despite the fall of the town, as resistance forces push back against the junta’s offensive, TNLA spokeswoman Lway Yay Oo told a press conference on Tuesday.

TNLA administrations are still running in Mogoke and other towns under its control despite ongoing junta airstrikes, she said. Both sides are scheduled to meet for China-brokered talks this month, where the armed group will demand a halt to regime offensives and airstrikes to allow civilians to evacuate conflict zones, she said. The TNLA has said it will not cede control of Kyaukme, Hsipaw, Mogoke and Mongmit towns to the regime.

The TNLA and allies including the People’s Defense Force captured Mogoke, Myanmar’s ruby mining hub, on July 24 last year during the anti-regime Operation 1027.

Military analysts say that even if the regime has gained the upper hand, any successful advance would take several weeks to reach Mogoke.

Mogoke is accessible by road from Kyaukme, Mongmit, Singu, Thabeikkyin and Pyin Oo Lwin.

Talks between the two sides in Kunming, China, collapsed in late April after the junta demanded the return of strategic towns including Kyaukme, Hsipaw, Nawnghkio, Mogoke, and Mongmit. Observers say the regime’s recapture of Nawnghkio, Thabeikkyin, and key positions along the Nawnghkio-Mogoke road has strengthened its leverage ahead of fresh talks slated for later this month.