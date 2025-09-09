Junta-allied Karen warlords were among nine individuals and companies hit by fresh US sanctions targeting Myanmar’s border scam centers on Monday.

The sanctions target the Karen National Army-controlled scam hub of Shwe Kokko near the Thai border in Myawaddy Township, as well as scam centers in Cambodia. The U.S Treasury Department said the regional network of scam centers had stolen billions of dollars from Americans using forced labor and violence.

Chinese tycoon She Zhijiang is being sanctioned for building Shwe Kokko’s Yatai New City in partnership with Saw Chit Thu, chief of the KNA (formerly Karen Border Guard Force). According to the US Treasury, the pair turned a small village into a resort city notorious for gambling, prostitution, drug trafficking, and scam operations targeting victims worldwide, including U.S citizens.

“Southeast Asia’s cyber scam industry not only threatens the well-being and financial security of Americans, but also subjects thousands of people to modern slavery,” John K. Hurley, Under-Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said.

Americans had lost at least $10 billion in 2024 alone to Southeast Asia-based scamming operations, the report added.

She Zhijiang, who holds Burmese and Cambodian citizenship, was named as the largest shareholder of Yatai New City. China is currently seeking his extradition after his 2022 arrest in Thailand by Interpol.

Sanctions were also imposed on Yatai International Holdings Group Limited (Yatai IHG)—She Zhijiang’s joint venture with the KNA—and Myanmar Yatai International Holding Group Co., Ltd—for engaging in cybercrime and serious human rights abuses.

Myanmar Yatai International Holding Group Co., LTD. is a joint venture between KNA’s Chit Linn Myaing Co., (CLM Co.) and She Zhijiang’s Yatai IHG. The joint venture owns, operates and profits from Yatai New City and its scam activities, according to the Treasury.

Col. Saw Min Min Oo and Saw Tin Win, two other senior KNA officials, were also hit by sanctions.

Saw Min Min Oo is the managing director responsible for daily operations of Yatai New City, while Saw Tin Win supplies electricity to the scam city through his Shwe Myint Thaung Yinn Industry & Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

The U.S Treasury also targeted both men for controlling property, security and entities that support scam compounds in Karen State.

Along with the two KNA chiefs, the department designated Chit Linn Myaing Co., Chit Linn Myaing Toyota Company Limited, Chit Linn Myaing Mining & Industry Company Limited, and Shwe Myint Thaung Yinn Industry & Manufacturing Company Limited for involvement in the cyber scams.

In May, the U.S imposed sanctions on KNA chief Saw Chit Thu and his two sons for cybercrime and human trafficking. Saw Chit Thu was sanctioned by the UK in 2023 and the European Union in 2024, for the cybercrime and ties with the junta.

Meanwhile the junta blacklisted the KNA chief’s Chit Linn Myaing Toyota Company Limited in July this year for failing to deposit export earnings in regime-controlled banks. Despite the blacklisting, KNA has backed the junta’s sham election slated for December and January.

Justice for Myanmar’s 2024 exposé of Saw Chit Thu and his criminal enterprises spurred international sanctions against the BGF/KNA and its businesses.