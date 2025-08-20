The Myanmar military junta has abruptly closed the country’s main land route for large-scale exports and imports to and from Thailand in a bid to control what it said was illegal trade activities that are funding armed groups near the border.

The No. 2 Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge between Myawaddy, Karen State and Mae Sot, Thailand was suddenly closed on Monday.

The closure followed junta boss Min Aung Hlaing’s recent order to take action against illegal border trade, due to concerns that armed groups in the border regions will collect taxes through illegal trade and use the funds to strengthen their forces.

“It was an order from the Union government. Myanmar and Thailand discussed the closure first,” Saw Khin Maung Myint, Karen State’s junta-appointed commerce minister, told The Irrawaddy on Wednesday.

The closure was carried out to control illegal trade, he said, adding that there are many unofficial trade routes controlled by various armed groups including the junta-allied Border Guard Force (BGF) and Karen National Union/Karen National Liberation Army – Peace Council (KNU/KNLA-PC); as well as the anti-regime Karen National Union (KNU) and allied People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) in Myawaddy and Hpa-An townships.

“They [the armed groups] … earn money from these trade routes,” the minister said.

He explained that Myanmar Customs can’t control the situation as there are many unofficial trade routes and traders use them to evade official channels.

After lorries enter Myanmar through the No. 2 Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge, they must pass checkpoints controlled by various armed forces between Myawaddy and Hpa-An. Starting from Hpa-An, there are checkpoints controlled by the military.

Last month, the junta detained Colonel Zaw Min Aung, deputy regional commander of the Southeastern Regional Military Command, customs officials and police officers, accusing them of corruption and allowing the illegal trade. On July 30, Vice-Senior General Soe Win, regime boss Min Aung Hlaing’s deputy, stated that 132 lorries were found to be carrying illegal goods in Karen and Mon states. Authorities had allowed the illegal trade to flourish by neglecting to conduct inspections, he said.

“The closure of the bridge is also an effort to regulate [the illegal trade],” Saw Khin Maung Myint said, adding that the regime and the Thai government are now in discussions about reopening the bridge.

The closure has had an immediate economic impact. The bridge normally facilitates more than US$120 million worth of trade between Myanmar and Thailand every month, according to Thai customs figures.

On the Thai side, the closure has brought the flow of large goods to a halt and is threatening bilateral border trade worth an estimated 130 billion baht ($3.9 billion) a year, The Nation reported, saying the move came without any prior warning to Thai authorities, including customs officials in Mae Sot.

Local people in Myawaddy said gasoline prices have nearly doubled since supplies from Thailand were cut off. Before the shutdown, 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline cost 90,000 kyats ($42.86), but the price has now soared to 150,000 kyats.

Myanmar traders expressed concern about goods prices going up due to the bridge closure.

“We can’t import goods, and some people who hold goods will sell them at double the price. It’s the people, the consumers, who will suffer,” a trader from Myawaddy Township said.

A fashion shop owner in Yangon said she was waiting for goods from Thailand, but the sudden closure of the bridge had thrown her supply into doubt.

Myanmar junta forces have launched a counteroffensive to regain control of the remaining Asian Highway border-trade route in Karen State.