A high-level Indian military delegation was in Naypitaw Wednesday to discuss border security in the wake of Sunday’s drone attack by the Indian army on a separatist outfit near the border in Myanmar’s Sagaing Region.

The Indian military delegation led by Lieutenant General Shrinjay Pratap Singh, the deputy chief of integrated defense staff, paid a call on deputy junta chief Soe Win.

Junta media said only that they discussed “further military cooperation, Indian assistance for post-earthquake recovery in Myanmar, plans for cooperation on border stability, rule of law and development, as well as the junta’s proposed election in December.

Sunday’s cross-border drone strike by the Indian army on United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) bases in Nanyun and Lahe townships reportedly killed five members, including three senior commanders, and wounded 19 others.

The attack involved more than 100 drones, according to the ULFA-I, which has waged a decades-long armed struggle for an independent state of Assam in northeast India.

India shares a 1,600 km porous border with Myanmar, where mountainous terrain makes it easy for rebel fighters to slip back and forth undetected.

Ethnic Naga, Manipuri, and Assamese rebels from northeastern India have for years maintained bases in Sagaing, from where they often launch attacks on Indian forces and then fade back across the border.

Locals told The Irrawaddy that some bombs on Sunday landed near schools and on roads, though there were no casualties.

“Some of the bombs landed in a nearby village,” one resident said. “If there’d been a warning, we could have braced ourselves for it. But the attack happened out of the blue, and it felt like the world had collapsed.”

The Irrawaddy has contacted both the junta and the Indian Embassy to ask if the regime was informed of the planned attack in advance but received no reply.

Residents near the Indian border have voiced concern.