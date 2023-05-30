Burma Hip-Hop Artist Arrested by Myanmar Junta Being Held in Police Cell

Hip-hop artist Byuhar

Hip-hop artist Byuhar, who was arrested last week after criticizing the military regime, was remanded in custody at Yangon’s North Dagon Police Station on Monday, according to a family member.

A photograph of Byuhar’s badly beaten face published by pro-junta Telegram channels following his arrest had sparked rumors that he died in interrogation last week.

“He has been remanded in custody until June 9 at the police station. This is all we know so far,” the family member told The Irrawaddy.

Family members were notified about the remand on Sunday. They were allowed to see Byuhar on Monday and give him clothes. They said the singer was in good health, adding it was still unclear what charge the regime would file against him.

According to pro-junta channels, the artist was arrested on orders from Yangon regional command.

“He looks good. He told us nothing special. He only told us to take care,” said the family member.

In a Facebook Live broadcast on May 23, the hip-hop artist, who is popular among youth in Myanmar, strongly criticized the military regime’s leaders and the junta-appointed Ministry of Electric Power for failing to supply enough electricity.

“In the five years under the previous government led by the ‘old lady’ [ousted State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi], we enjoyed discounts on power bills and there were no power blackouts,” Byuhar said.

He added that the junta had shown neither goodwill nor kindness to the people of the country.

The next day, regime forces raided his apartment in Yangon’s North Dagon Township and took him into custody.

Responding to his son’s arrest, Byuhar’s father, composer Naing Myanmar, told The Irrawaddy:

“There are many fathers like me in Myanmar. There are also many men like my son. We are living in an age of repression.”

Junta troops also raided Naing Myanmar’s house on Saturday. The composer was not at home, but the troops took his wife to the local administration office for questioning before releasing her.

Since soon after the 2021 military coup, Myanmar citizens have endured the return of prolonged power outages in the country, even in the commercial capital Yangon and second-largest city, Mandalay.

The situation has worsened since last year, with electricity supply reduced to three or four hours per day on a rotating basis, creating added hardship for people’s daily lives and businesses.