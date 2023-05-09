Burma Five Myanmar Junta Police Killed in Mandalay Region: Resistance

Anti-regime resistance troops in Myanmar.

At least five Myanmar junta police officers were killed and four injured when resistance groups attacked a police station in Ngazun Township, Mandalay Region, on Sunday, according to resistance forces.

Two drones dropped six bombs on Myo Thar police station, a Myingyan District Drone Team spokesman told The Irrawaddy on Tuesday.

“Five police officers were killed and four others, including a relative of the police chief, were injured during the attack,” he said. “We targeted the brutal police force. We were careful to prevent civilian casualties and told the public to avoid police stations and regime outposts.”

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

Officers from the police station have been extorting money from drivers and residents at a Tadar-U and Myingyan road checkpoint, according to residents.

The police opened fire when the resistance bombs exploded. Around 50 officers were reportedly in the station at the time.

Ngazun and Myingyan people’s defense forces also took part in the attack. There were no resistance casualties reported.

Drones are increasingly being used to target regime forces. In April a police outpost in Gangaw Township, Magwe Region, was attacked with drones and in Chin State two junta armored vehicles were badly damaged by drones.