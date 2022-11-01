Burma Family Killed in Myanmar Junta Shelling in Rakhine State

Regime soldiers and police in Kyauktaw Township, Rakhine State.

A teenager and her parents were killed by Myanmar junta shelling in Kyauktaw Township, Rakhine State, on Monday night, according to media reports.

Troops based in Kyauktaw fired more than 10 shells at villages in the township, Western News reported, citing residents.

U Soe Win, 45, his wife Daw Than Than Wai, 44, and their 13-year-old daughter Ma Phyoe Phyoe Wai of Pi Si village were killed in their sleep.

Four of their cows were killed and two others injured, according to the reports.

Other villagers fled into the forests. No clashes with the Arakan Army (AA) were reported in the area.

On October 19 Ma Nyein Nyein San, 14, was killed in Rathedaung Township in the state when troops indiscriminately shelled Byeintaw village. Again no clashes were reported.

Two civilians were injured on October 19 in Kyauktaw Township in the state when regime forces guarding a bridge used explosives and firearms to attack villagers following a blast at the bridge.

Three civilians, including a 50-year-old teacher, were killed in Minbya Township on October 18 when junta Battalions 380, 379 and 541 based in Minbya shelled four villages after troops were ambushed in the township.

An informal ceasefire in Rakhine State broke down last November between the AA and regime with clashes breaking out in Buthidaung, Maungdaw, Rathedaung, Kyauktaw, Minbya and Mrauk-U townships and neighboring Paletwa Township in Chin State.

Since September the regime has escalated attacks on civilian targets.

From August to October, 13 civilians were killed and over 40 injured by regime attacks on civilian targets in the state, according to Western News, which is monitoring the conflict.