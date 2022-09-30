Burma EU Failing to Sanction Myanmar Junta Arms Suppliers: Activist Group

The regime shows off its military hardware during the Armed Forces Day parade in Naypyitaw in March. / Cincds

The European Union has not imposed sanctions on 30 companies arming Myanmar’s junta, according to rights group Justice for Myanmar (JFM).

JFM identified 31 companies, including firms with links to Europe, that have procured weapons for the regime since the 2021 coup and only the Htoo Group of Companies is facing EU sanctions.

The EU’s last round of sanctions on Myanmar was imposed seven months ago with growing numbers of indiscriminate airstrikes, shelling of civilian targets, the execution of political prisoners and child killing, JFM said.

The junta’s air and ground attack on a Depayin school on September 16, in which around 11 people were killed, was a reminder that similar acts would continue while the regime has access to arms, the group said.

“As long as the junta has access to arms, equipment and funds, it will be able to continue its terror campaign against the people of Myanmar, committing war crimes and crimes against humanity with total impunity,” JFM spokeswoman Yadanar Maung said.

“We call on the EU to stand with the people of Myanmar and sanction arms brokers now.”

Dynasty Group and its subsidiaries founded by Aung Moe Myint, KT Group, Ky-Tha Group and its subsidiaries owned by Jonathan Kyaw Thaung, Mega Hill General Trading, Miya Win International Myanmar Chemical and Machinery (MCM) run by Aung Hlaing Oo, International Gateways Group, Star Sapphire Group of Dr. Tun Min Latt, Sky Aviator and Synpex Shwe. Many of the businesses have links to the EU and all have been sanctioned by the US and UK and some face sanctions from Canada, the group said.

In mid-September, Tun Min Latt of Star Sapphire, which brokered imports of Israeli reconnaissance drones and aircraft parts, was arrested in Thailand on drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

Despite his well-documented arms dealing, Tun Min Latt has so far escaped international sanctions, JFM added.

“Last year, EU member states voted in the UN General Assembly to stop the flow of arms to Myanmar’s military,” Yadanar Maung said.

“The EU must take concrete steps to cut the junta’s access to arms, intensifying sanctions against arms brokers and all other business interests,” she added.

At least 2,324 civilians, including nearly 300 children, have died at the hands of the junta since last year’s coup, while over 15,600 people have been detained.

The 30 companies identified by JFM:

Asia Golden Phoenix Consultancy Services Company Limited

Com and Com Company Limited

Creative Exploration Ltd (formerly MySpace International Company Limited)

Dynasty International Company Limited (also known as Dynasty Group of Companies)

Galaxy Shine Company Limited (formerly Aung Sein Hein Company Limited)

Ky-Tha Industrial Development Company Limited

Kyaw Htet Kyaw Company Limited

L T Resources Company Limited

Mega Hill General Trading Company Limited

Miya Win International Limited

Myanmar Chemical and Machinery Company Limited (MCM)

Myanmar Consultancy Company Limited (MCC)

Myanmar New Era Trading Company Limited

Sky Aviator Company Limited

Star Sapphire Trading Company Limited

Synpex Shwe Company Limited

Terabit Wave Company Limited

Trident Marine Company Limited

Yadanarbon Fibre Services Company Limited

Yangon Aircraft Engineering Company Limited (YAECO)

Gateways Hongkong Company Limited

Myanmar Avia Export Company Limited

Yatanarpon Aviation Support Company Limited

Atland Services Pte Ltd

Bright Sky Group Private Limited

Dynasty Excellency Private Limited

Ky-Tha Trading Private Limited

MCM Pacific Private Limited

MWG Limited

Venture Sky International Limited