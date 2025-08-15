Many of Myanmar’s major ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) have publicly declared that they will not allow the junta’s planned election to take place in territories under their control.

EAOs including the Karen National Union (KNU), Arakan Army (AA) and Kachin Independence Army (KIA) as well as resistance forces in the Bamar heartland reject the proposed polls.

In a message on Karen Martyrs Day on Tuesday, KNU chair Saw Kwe Htoo Win urged all Karen people to consider it their duty to the nation to prevent the election by any means necessary.

“The military regime has deployed various means ensure victory in the voting planned for December,” Saw Kwe Htoo Win said. “The election is designed to deceive us and win international recognition.”

He added that if the election were to go ahead without friction, “it would amount to validating the 2008 [military-imposed] Constitution and entrenching military rule for an infinite period. It would only intensify friction and conflicts.”

Junta boss Min Aung Hlaing has vowed the vote would be held in phases in December and January “no matter what.”

A new Election Protection Law, enacted on July 29, prescribes punishments ranging from three years’ imprisonment to death for disrupting the planned polls.

With China’s support, the regime is even pushing for polls to open in some parts of northern Shan State where it has lost control.

“We are fighting the military dictatorship because we don’t want authoritarian rule,” said a member of an EAO in northern Shan. “So why should we allow the junta to extend its rule through an election?”

“Our position is clear—we will not cooperate. Our people will not vote, and we will not permit the election to be held in our areas. Even though we face pressure, we will not play both sides—fighting on one hand while legitimizing the dictatorship on the other. That would be a betrayal of the people, and we refuse to do that.”

The AA, which controls 14 of 17 townships in Rakhine State, has also said it will not allow voting in its territory.

And the Karenni National Progress Party has vowed to keep fighting the regime even if the election takes place as planned.

“Today in Karenni (Kayah) State, most of the residents have been displaced and are hiding in forests,” KNPP Secretary U Aung Hsan Myint said. “Only the state capital Loikaw remains inhabited, and the population there is just between 4,000 and 6,000. So how can a real election even take place?”

“The outcome of this election won’t solve Myanmar’s political crisis, and since it’s based on the 2008 Constitution, there’s no guarantee it will lead to the federal democratic union we envision,” he added.

“That’s why we see it as just a superficial change. The regime has framed the election to gain formal recognition from the international community. So, we will continue with our revolution.”

The regime has lost control over around 90 townships, and propaganda newspapers report that no minimum voter turnout will be required to produce valid results.

Citing examples from other countries, the regime said an election with less than 50 percent turnout can still be considered successful.