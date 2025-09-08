Despite his regime’s faltering grip on Myanmar, junta leader Min Aung Hlaing actively courted investors during a week-long trip to China that began on Aug. 30.

The junta chief held multiple meetings aimed at boosting bilateral trade and investment. On Aug. 31, he attended a forum on economic ties between the countries in Tianjin, and on Sept. 6, he joined the second China-Myanmar Economic Cooperation Forum in Chengdu, Sichuan Province.

In his pitch to Chinese business representatives and officials, Min Aung Hlaing emphasized Myanmar’s strategic location between three of the world’s most populous countries—China, India and Bangladesh—and highlighted its potential as a vital link between South Asia, Southeast Asia and China. He touted Myanmar’s ability to provide China with critical access to the Indian Ocean, highlighting investment opportunities in the infrastructure and transportation sectors.

A key project he highlighted was the Kyaukphyu-Kunming Railway—an ambitious infrastructure scheme connecting Myanmar’s western coastal town of Kyaukphyu in Rakhine State to landlocked Yunnan Province in western China through Mandalay in central Myanmar and Muse town on the Chinese border.

At the meetings, Min Aung Hlaing described the project as a crucial component of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC) that could bring substantial mutual benefits by enhancing cross-border trade.

According to the junta chief, China ranks as Myanmar’s second-largest investor, pouring more than US$7.7 billion into the country in fiscal 2024-25 and more than $3 billion so far in FY2025–26.

However, analysts are skeptical that Min Aung Hlaing can win over Chinese investors. For all his ambitious rhetoric, his regime is struggling even to reopen border crossings.

Currently, only one of the eight official border trade gates between China and Myanmar—the crossing between Muse and Ruili—is operational, and only with Chinese assistance. The rest remain closed or inaccessible due to ongoing conflicts. Much of the Muse-Mandalay trade route is under the control of ethnic armed groups such as the Kachin Independence Army, the Ta’ang National Liberation Army and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, hampering the flow of goods.

“What Min Aung Hlaing meant is he will give China whatever it wants if only he remains in power. China is doing what it can through negotiations. But I don’t think it can [talk resistance forces into stopping their offensives]. Min Aung Hlaing is daydreaming,” said a political analyst.

At the meeting with Chinese business owners, Min Aung Hlaing admitted that only the Muse-Ruili border gate remains functional. He said instability in the border regions has disrupted business activities in China’s neighboring provinces of Yunnan, Sichuan and Chongqing—and he put the blame on ethnic armed organizations.

The junta leader sought to reassure Chinese investors that political stability would improve in Myanmar after elections planned for December, pitching Myanmar’s abundant natural resources and human capital as assets for future joint ventures. “Combined with investments from China, these will deliver tangible benefits for both countries,” he said.

At their most recent meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated to the junta boss the need to ensure the security of Chinese projects and nationals in Myanmar, though Min Aung Hlaing had already enacted the Private Security Service Law, which allows Chinese private security companies to protect Chinese interests in Myanmar.

Despite Min Aung Hlaing’s repeated promise to protect Chinese investments, the embattled regime is struggling even to guarantee security for the upcoming election, forcing it to hold voting in phases. The regime’s capacity to safeguard Chinese investments and implement the broader CMEC remains in serious doubt.

During his previous trip to China in November last year—his first since seizing power in the February 2021 coup—Min Aung Hlaing made similar pitches to Chinese business leaders. Since then, with Chinese backing, the regime has managed to regain control of a few towns along key trade routes in northern Shan State, including Lashio and Nawnghkio. But beyond these isolated gains, the junta remains far from asserting control over the entire country.