The death toll from Sunday’s devastating airstrike by junta warplanes on Mawchi town in Karenni (Kayah) State has risen to 32.

Mawchi in Hpasawng Township has been famous for its tin and tungsten mines since the colonial era. It was captured by a coalition of Karenni resistance forces last January.

Regime aircraft attacked Mawchi twice on August 17, killing 32 civilians and injuring five, according to the Karenni State Interim Executive Council (IEC)’s latest casualty count.

“Mawchi has mines, so a lot of people come here to do business, selling rice and food. The junta is trying to destroy the socio-economic life of this town and terrorize the people,” U Banyar, the second secretary of the IEC, told The Irrawaddy.

The dead comprised eight females, including two children, 18 men, and six bodies that were too badly damaged for their sex to be determined. One woman and four men were injured.

U Banyar said the airstrike was the deadliest ever in Karenni State.

Junta jets continued to attack Mawchi on Tuesday morning. Casualties from the latest strike were not immediately available.

The IEC urged the international community, including the United Nations and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, to take action in response to the junta’s war crimes.

Prior to Sunday’s massacre, the junta had already conducted 14 airstrikes on Mawchi this year, with three last month alone killing 11 civilians.