The family of legendary Burmese composer Myoma Nyein have strongly objected to the use of his classic song “Lu Chun Lu Kaung” (“Capable and Virtuous Citizen”) by the National Democratic Force (NDF) in its campaign for junta-organized elections scheduled to start in December.

The song, written in 1952, was commissioned by Burma (Myanmar)’s first post-colonial government under the Pyidawtha Plan, an eight-year national economic development plan, and aimed to inspire youth-led nation-building. Now 73 years old, it remains one of Myoma Nyein’s most celebrated works, widely regarded as a national treasure.

The controversy erupted when the Myoma Mandalay Band, founded by the composer himself, granted permission to the NDF to use the song as a campaign anthem without consulting the composer’s family.

In a social media statement on Tuesday, the composer’s son U Than Win Nyein condemned the move, saying that the family had not been informed or consulted.

“We, Myoma Nyein’s family, object to any use—partial or full—of the lyrics ‘Lu Chun Lu Kaung’ by any political or commercial organization for their own interests,” the statement reads.

The family also clarified that while the band may perform Myoma Nyein’s compositions at cultural events, it does not hold the rights to them.

NDF interim chair Htet Aung Kyaw and other senior party officials reportedly visited the band’s office in Mandalay on Aug. 29 and asked permission to use several compositions including “Lu Chun Lu Kaung” in its campaign.

According to local outlet Yat Won Thit News, Dr. Hla Khine, the current band leader, replied that “patriotic songs” belong to the nation, and added that the song can be used even without formal approval from the band as it is meant to “uplift public morale.”

However, the legal rights of Myoma Nyein’s compositions remain with his heirs, a member of the Mandalay Region Music Association pointed out.

“Only the family owns the rights to his songs,” the musician said. “The band can’t authorize their use in albums or other productions. If someone wants to include his music, they must seek permission from the family. In this case, it appears none of the family members were informed, so the band’s approval alone is not valid.”

At press time, The Irrawaddy was unable to reach Dr. Hla Khine or other band members for comment.

Local musicians and cultural advocates echoed the concerns of Myoma Nyein’s family, warning against the politicization of Myanmar’s artistic heritage.

Mandalay-based writer Suu Ngat, posting on social media, noted that the piece was never intended to serve partisan interests but composed with great expectations for an independent and modern Myanmar. “It is a great shame to have officially allowed the use of ‘Lu Chun Lu Kaung’ for a campaign by a political party,” he said.

Myoma Nyein is widely recognized as a pioneer of Burmese classical music. One of the first Burmese musicians to master Western musical notation and orchestral arrangement, he aspired to establish a national symphony orchestra blending Burmese and Western traditions. His compositions—nearly 200 in total—are considered national treasures, with many still performed during Thingyan and other cultural festivals.

The Myoma Band recently marked its centennial, but its reputation has come under scrutiny in recent years, particularly after it performed at the opening of Yadanabon Hall owned by junta boss Min Aung Hlaing’s son Aung Pyae Soe in May 2021, just three months after the military coup.

Widely regarded as an invaluable asset of the cultural capital Mandalay, the band’s performance at military-organized events has drawn ire, with some calling the band “Ngwe Ngan”—another name it goes by, which is a homonym for “money grubber.”