Nineteen new Chinese-operated rare earth mines in territory controlled by the ethnic National Democratic Alliance Army (NDAA) in eastern Shan State pose an unacceptable threat to human health and the environment, the Shan Human Rights Foundation (SHRF) has revealed.

Contaminated water from the mines, which were spotted on satellite images and recent video footage, drains into the Lwe River, a tributary of the Mekong, the rights group said.

Its findings indicate a sharp rise in rare earth mining over the past four years, with satellite images from early 2021 showing only three mines in the area.

Currently, sixteen of the mines, which are run by Chinese nationals, are in operation and another three under construction.

All employ the hazardous “in-situ leaching” method to extract rare earths from the mountain soil, whereby minerals are dissolved within their natural underground deposit using chemical solutions injected through boreholes, and the mineral-laden fluid is pumped to the surface.

In videos posted on social media by workers at the sites, the rights watchdog spotted thousands of sacks filled with leaching chemicals used in the process, while hillsides are seen covered with pipes for chemical injection.

“Ammonium sulfate and ammonium formate are directly injected into the soil to extract rare earths, a process that devastates not only the land but also groundwater,” SHRF spokeswoman Ying Leng Harn told The Irrawaddy.

She cited a Thai university study of a former rare-earth mining site in Myanmar’s Kachin State, which found that the soil remained contaminated more than 10 years later and that local residents were suffering from blood-related diseases.

The SHRF said most of the mines are located at 4,000 to 5,000 feet above sea level about 4 km from the Chinese border. Water from the mining sites drains into the Nap stream, which flows southward into the Lwe.

They lie within Shan State’s Special Region 4, which has been controlled by the NDAA since it signed a ceasefire with the Myanmar military in 1989.

Zung Ting, a Kachin environmentalist, said that the impact of rare earth mining is severe as forests on mountaintops are cleared first, and once digging begins, the whole mountain becomes riddled with holes like rats’ nests.

He said that when acid water is poured into the soil, microorganisms that keep the land fertile die off, leaving the soil layers damaged, while the untreated toxic wastewater that is dumped directly into downhill streams and rivers destroys aquatic ecosystems.

He added that the death of fish and other species collapses food chains, while poisoned water absorbed by crops threatens food supplies and the health of local communities.

Landslides, floods, and other, more frequent natural disasters follow, the environmentalist warned.

The SHRF said other kinds of unsafe mining such as manganese extraction are also taking place along the Lwe River in NDAA territory, contributing to water contamination, the SHRF added.

Ying Leng Harn said that due to excessive extraction of rare earths and other minerals, areas in eastern Shan State are now experiencing flooding, river overflows, and water pollution that never occurred before, while rivers along the Thai border are found to have high levels of arsenic contamination.

“China is profiting from rare-earth mining operations that are causing serious harm to the region and local communities,” she said. “We urge regional authorities to reconsider permits for rare-earth projects.”

Meanwhile, Chinese-run mineral mines in eastern Shan State territory controlled by the United Wa State Army (UWSA), one of the largest and best-equipped ethnic armed groups, are blamed for polluting Thai rivers.

Using satellite images, SHRF reported that rare earth mines in UWSA-controlled Mong Bawk have risen from three in 2015 to 29 in 2025—an eightfold increase.

Zung Ting, the Kachin environmentalist, said rare earth mines also proliferated in northern Kachin State (Special Region 1) when it was under the control of the junta-aligned New Democratic Army (Kachin).

However, the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) restricted the extraction of rare earth mining after it liberated Special Region 1 in late 2024.

“As an environmental activist, I firmly oppose rare earth mining. The environmental destruction is too severe, with long-term harm to health, livelihoods, and ecosystems,” Zung Ting said. “Everything—water, land, forests, farming, and food—becomes contaminated. The impact is too great, which is why other countries avoid it, and why we call for a complete shutdown.”