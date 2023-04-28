Burma Chin Civilians Killed in Myanmar Junta Airstrike

Tlanglo village after being bombed by a junta fighter jet in Thantlang Township on Thursday. / The Chin Journal

A striking teacher and another civilian were killed by a Myanmar junta airstrike on Thantlang Township, Chin State, on Thursday, according to residents.

Tlanglo village, about 11km from the headquarters of the Chin National Front (CNF), was bombed by a fighter jet, according to the Chinland Information Center, the CNF’s media group. No fighting had been reported in the area.

On Wednesday resistance forces, including the Chin Defense Force and Chin National Army, the armed wing of the CNF, occupied two junta outposts during raids on three bases in neighboring Hakha Township.

Daw Ni Dain, 60, a teacher who had joined the civil disobedience movement, was killed along with a 37-year-old villager, according to the Chin media.

Eight residents, including three children aged five, 10 and 11, were injured.

At least five village houses were destroyed.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

“Without any clashes on the ground, the airstrike targeted civilians. The attack intended to kill. This is unacceptable. It is a genocide and a war crime,” CNF spokesman Salai Htet Ni told The Irrawaddy.

On April 16, junta jets strafed and dropped 17 bombs on Pann Par village in Mindat Township in the state, killing three civilians, including a four-year-old, and injuring seven, according to the Chin Defense Force.

Nine civilians, including a Christian pastor and two striking teachers, were killed in Falam Township on April 10 in an airstrike on Waybula town.

Chin resistance groups accuse the regime of genocide and war crimes.