Burma Children Injured in School Attack Treated in Hospital: Myanmar Junta Officer

The monastic Let Yat Kone village school after the regime's attacks.

Two children seriously injured in the Myanmar regime’s attacks on a Sagaing Region school and detained by soldiers are reportedly being treated in a hospital in the region capital Monywa.

Maung Phone Pyae Sone Kyaw, seven, and Ma Nan Ei Wai, 12, were among the 15 people taken to Ye-U Township on Friday after the junta attacked the monastic school in Let Yat Kone village with helicopters and ground troops. The attacks left 11 children dead.

The 15 detainees included seven children aged seven to 15 and five teachers.

“Their parents were called by junta officers after a few days and asked to come to the Northwestern Command in Monywa as their children have been sent Monywa [for treatment],” said Daw Moe Moe, a volunteer teacher at the school.

“I’m sorry to hear about the children with severe injuries but I wish they would free all the children and teachers held in Ye-U.”

A relative told The Irrawaddy: “They were not told if their children were in the military or public hospitals or the army camp. We cannot contact them. We are looking forward to seeing the children.”

Ma Nan Ei Wai has a serious foot injury and Maung Phone Pyae Sone Kyaw’s head is injured.

The villagers think they are in Monywa’s military hospital.

There is no news about the other captives.