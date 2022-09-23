Burma 77-year-old Villager Killed in Myanmar Junta Raids in Sagaing

Villagers fleeing the junta raids in Khin-U on Wednesday. / CJ

A 77-year-old villager was killed by Myanmar junta forces in Khin-U Township, Sagaing Region, on Monday during village raids, according to residents and resistance groups.

Over 10,000 residents from around 20 villages fled their homes in the west and east of the township this week.

Junta raids started on Monday when 12 soldiers were reportedly killed in a resistance ambush on the Ye-U-Khin-U highway, according to resistance groups.

After the ambush, regime forces raided nearby Thargaya village and killed the 77-year-old resident, according to Khin-U True News, the media wing of the resistance.

A Khin-U People’s Defense Force (PDF) spokesman told The Irrawaddy on Friday that the body was found in a village well.

At least 10 houses were burned down, he said.

On Tuesday evening, three junta vehicles were ambushed with landmines on the Khin-U-Shwebo highway, reportedly killing more than 12 soldiers.

On Wednesday, thousands of villagers in the east of the township fled their homes when around 100 troops from Thabeikkyin Township in Mandalay Region crossed the Ayeyarwady River with motorboats.

Six regime soldiers were killed in an ambush near the riverbank, the resistance groups said.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

On Thursday, many of the troops headed north along the Ayeyarwady River, the PDF spokesman said. Other troops raided villages along the Khin-U-Ye-U highway before returning to Khin-U town on Thursday evening.

Most villagers have not returned to their homes, fearing further junta raids.

The junta faces regular attacks from resistance groups and ethnic armed organizations across the country.