Burma 154 Rohingya Migrants Seized Off Coast: Myanmar Junta

A boat carrying Rohingya refugees off Bireuen, Aceh province in the Indonesian island of Sumatra, were denied refuge in Indonesia in December 2021. / AFP

More than 150 Rohingya migrants were rescued after a week at sea on Wednesday, according to Myanmar’s regime.

The navy assisted the rescue alongside two vessels from the junta-controlled Oil and Gas Enterprise, it claimed.

They are being held on a navy vessel, which is awaiting orders, according to junta sources.

A total of 106 men and 48 women were on board after leaving refugee camps in Bangladesh in the hope of reaching Indonesia, said the junta.

The boat was adrift off the Thai coast and six people died after food and water ran out, human rights adviser U Aung Kyaw Moe of the civilian National Unity Government told the media.

A Malaysia-bound boat carrying around 180 Rohingya has been adrift for more than a week, he posted on Facebook.

On November 28, 68 Rohingya, including women and children, were arrested in Hlegu Township on the outskirts of Yangon. The bodies of 13 Rohingya men were found dumped by a roadside in Hlegu on Monday. Rohingya activists claimed the men were killed by the regime.

A total of 56 men and 22 women were reportedly detained in Mudon Township, Mon State, on Monday.

Risking imprisonment on immigration charges, Rohingya continue to flee Rakhine, driven by poverty, harsh living conditions and institutionalized discrimination.