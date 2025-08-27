The Thai cabinet has in principle approved a proposal from the Labor Ministry to allow refugee from Myanmar in nine camps in Mae Hong Son, Tak, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi to work legally in Thailand for one year to ease the current labor shortage, said Labor Minister Pongkawin Juangroongruangkit.

The move was hailed by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as an important change of policy by the Thai government, enabling a mechanism for economic growth for the displaced people, local communities, and Thailand as a whole.

To implement the proposal, the cabinet has approved two edicts, one issued by the Labor Ministry and the other by the Interior Ministry, making it possible for the displaced people from Myanmar to take jobs in all provinces unless exclusively reserved for Thai nationals.

For any work outside the four provinces where the refugee camps are, they must seek permission and obtain health insurance certificates from provincial health offices.

The Cabinet has agreed to waive work permit fees to ease their financial burden.

Somchai Morakotsriwan, director-general of the Employment Department, said that his office may coordinate with employers about their labor requirements because numbers are limited to about 42,000, adding that the industrial, construction, and agricultural sectors face a particular shortage.

Adisorn Kerdmongkol, coordinator of the Migrant Working Group, expressed concern over the brokerage system, suggesting that those seeking work should be given a chance to state what kind of jobs they prefer and to choose their employers. For those who do not want to choose, the department should step in to find the jobs that fit the employers’ requirements.

Reacting to the decision, the UNHCR noted that about 47 percent of the displaced people in the refugee camps were born in Thailand.

“It has been a long time … living in refugee camps is similar to endless waiting,” UNHCR representative Tammy Sharp was quoted as saying.