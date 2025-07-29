Mobye, in Southern Shan State, is one of several towns recaptured by Myanmar junta counteroffensives this month.

A strategic gateway linking Karenni State on the eastern border with the junta’s capital, Naypyitaw, Mobye had been held by the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) and allied resistance groups for over 18 months before the junta retook it in early July.

The KNDF – formed in response to the 2021 coup by young Karenni activists seeking to protect civilians from the regime’s brutal crackdown – quickly grew into one of Myanmar’s most active and well-organized anti-junta forces.

It is waging an armed struggle against the regime in Karenni State and parts of southern Shan State, coordinating with other resistance groups including the People’s Defense Forces (PDFs), the Karenni Army (KA), and the Karenni Nationalities People’s Liberation Front (KNPLF).

KNDF deputy commander Maui (Marwi) spoke recently to The Irrawaddy about the junta’s evolving military tactics and political approaches in this phase of the civil war.

The junta has launched a counteroffensive, retaking several towns lost during the resistance’s Operation 1027. How do you explain this reversal?

First, we are fighting a war, which involves both advances and retreats. We shouldn’t count one battle as a victory or defeat – it is not the final outcome. One battle may influence the final result, but resistance forces across the country advance when they have the advantage and retreat when necessary.

My assessment is that the military regime is fighting to reclaim its dignity. It cannot defeat us, but to save face, it is publicizing recent gains.

However, we will never allow the junta to take a single step on our soil. Any offensive will be their graveyard. We will respond in full force, according to the timing, opportunities, and situation.

Have Chinese and Russian support contributed to the junta’s recent victories?

We have seen, heard, and read that China and Russia supply the military with funding, technology, and human resources. While the junta may think it can regain strength with the help of these countries, we must remain patient and wait for the right time to act. No matter how much they rely on foreign support, we are fighting for our future, for our next generations, not for any individuals or groups, and not for the interests of any other country. With this mindset and conviction, we will keep fighting to gain the upper hand and achieve our goals. We originally fought the junta with homemade rifles, but now we have better weapons and ammunition. There is no reason to fear the junta – we just have to continue what we are doing.

How do you explain the loss of Mobye town?

The regime bombarded Mobye for eight months, using chemical weapons and drones. So, we withdrew to prevent heavy losses, but we will advance again in the next phase of battle. We understand that residents are facing difficulties and hardships, but we are waging war to bring a lasting solution.

The junta has enacted the conscription law to replenish its depleted frontline troops. Does this pose a threat to resistance forces?

Whether recruited legally or illegally, the junta’s increased manpower is clear. This means we must put more effort into battles. Previously, their army was suffering a devastating shortage of frontline troops. Now, we must proceed more cautiously, whether facing fresh recruits or regular soldiers. Manpower is important in war, so I see this as a matter that requires attention.

How will you repel the junta offensive?

Previously, we had nothing to fight with. Now, we have something [weapons]. Wait and watch what happens to their offensive. That’s all I can say right now.

What will happen when the regime’s planned year-end election reaches Karenni State?

I don’t think too much about the junta’s election, because we already know who will win. They are doing their job, and we must do ours.

We are not fighting for any single individual or institution – we are fighting against a military dictatorship. So, while they may change the faces in charge, the system we oppose will remain. We can no longer accept a situation where those with guns get to control the destiny of our country. That is why we fight. They can change their leaders, but we will continue fighting until the system collapses.

The civilian National Unity Government (NUG) and others have declared 2025 as the final year of junta rule. Is that a realistic prediction?

We all have a responsibility to make sure this happens, from resistance groups fighting on the frontline to the leader of the NUG. If we make a public vow, we must take responsibility and make it happen. If we are putting in 50 percent effort now, we must raise it to 100 percent. If we double our effort, nothing can stop us achieving our mission. All we have to do is press on with our commitment.

Resistance forces have been fighting the junta across the country for the past four and a half years. What is your message to the people?

We know we can only fight the junta with the support of the people. Without them, our mission would be impossible. Despite enduring hardships, they continue to stand firm. We acknowledge and are deeply grateful for their unwavering support.