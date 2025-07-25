Myanmar’s Conscription Law has helped replenish its depleted ranks in fighting across the country but it has become a nightmare for men.

The junta activated the People’s Military Service Law in February 2024, requiring all eligible men aged 18 to 35 and women aged 18 to 27 to serve for two to five years of military service.

Abductions and other forms of forced conscription are becoming increasingly common, also targeting children and older men, as the regime grows more desperate for troops.

While many younger people could dodge conscription by emigrating, many others have been recruited, including 27-year-old Ko Shay.

Ko Shay from Myawaddy, Karen State, near the Thai border, was among those abducted off the streets for military service.

He served in Light Infantry Battalion 224 but defected to the Karen National Union and became an anti-regime fighter.

How did the junta abduct you?

In Myawaddy town at night on November 13, a patrol that included a ward administrator and soldiers took me to the ward office and told me I was being conscripted. If not, I would be jailed for violating the curfew.

What happened next?

They sent me to Light Infantry Battalion 201 in Hpa-An Township, Karen State, in conscription batch 8. There were at least 36 recruits from Karen State. Then they sent us to Advanced Military Training Depot 12 in Palauk, Palaw Township, Tanintharyi Region.

Describe the training depot. What kind of people were there?

There are around 300 recruits. Some were older than 50 and some were mentally unstable. They just want quantity, so they didn’t mind if a mentally unstable person could follow instructions.

Some were kidnapped during a night out, and some were deported from Thailand for illegal status. In some cases, individuals were paid to serve in the military on behalf of conscription-eligible people.

What did they tell recruits during training?

They seized mobile phones and disconnected us from the world. They said anyone who tried to defect would be killed by the anti-regime groups. They said the military seized power because of electoral fraud.

How long was your training?

The basic training was 10 weeks followed by a two-week upgrading course at Myeik Educational Training Depot.

Why did they send you on the upgrading course?

It was a refresher course with people from other depots, including the Advanced Military Training Depot from Mongnai Township, Shan State. There were roughly 500 recruits. It was for conscripts being deployed in Tanintharyi Region.

Did you try to escape during the training?

It was too strict in the military to discuss escaping with each other. Out of 165 recruits in our group, at least 100 men didn’t want to join. The others just tried to cope with it.

Where did they deploy you?

I was sent to Light Infantry Battalion 224 in Bokepyin Township, Tanintharyi Region. But I didn’t get there. They deployed me directly to protect a transport convoy for the Special Operations Unit, which would apparently take two weeks. Then we reached Theinkhun village in Tanintharyi Township on the frontline.

Can you describe the village?

It was devastated. There were no villagers, maybe they ran away to escape the military’s abuse. Some houses were burned down. Houses were messy and had already been raided by soldiers. They took an electric generator and supplies from the houses to the battalion to sell.

Why were troops based in the village?

There was a military outpost in Mawdaung about 50km away. They were trying to replace the troops for almost two years, but were stuck because of the resistance forces.

How many recruits were in your unit?

In 224 Battalion, there were around 60 men. Except for a sergeant and corporal, they were all conscripts. I thought about overpowering them but there were informers in the conscripts who couldn’t be trusted.

Why did you leave?

I always wanted to defect but I was concerned about the safety of my family, who lived near the depot. During the training, I didn’t have a chance to escape but I fled at the frontline.

In the camp, I argued with other soldiers about politics. They said if I kept talking, my life would be ruined. Since the 2021 coup, I haven’t liked the military governing our country.

How did you desert?

I was on night duty, followed by my friend in the same house. I persuaded him to leave on May 9. We had already contacted the resistance forces. We couldn’t see the road because it was dark.

By noon the next day, we reached the resistance and they welcomed us. I felt free and happy. We also took two military-made MA-1 rifles and ammunition.

What will you do now?

Before I reached the resistance force, I wanted to live in peace. After that, I changed my mind because I disagree with the way the military governs. I will support the resistance as much as I can.