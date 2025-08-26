During President Thein Sein’s administration in 2012, inter-communal strife in Rakhine State led to the deaths of over a hundred Rohingya and ethnic Rakhine civilians. More than 120,000 Rohingya were displaced from their homes and have since remained in refugee camps, losing access to healthcare, employment, and education for their children.

International humanitarian aid has largely ceased over the past two years, leaving many dependent on assistance facing severe shortages in food and other necessities.

More than a decade after the Rakhine–Muslim conflict, The Irrawaddy recently spoke to Daw Chaw Chaw, a 57-year-old Rohingya woman leader from Taung Paw refugee camp near Myebon town to ask about current conditions in the camps and whether relations between the Rohingya and Rakhine communities have changed.

Myebon is currently under the control of the Arakan Army (AA), which has established its own administrative mechanisms.

How long have you been in this displacement camp?

I arrived on October 23, 2012. I used to live in Kanthar Htwet ward in Myebon. We fled after being attacked—mainly due to ethnic and religious tensions. It’s a well-known issue nationwide, so there’s no need to elaborate. It’s over now. As for how we see it: if something is meant to happen, it happens. I believe it occurred because of low education levels in Rakhine State.

Initially, over 4,000 people lived in this camp. Gradually, many left—now only about 3,000 remain. Some went abroad, others moved to Yangon, Sittwe and other parts of Rakhine.

What do people do for their livelihoods?

Around 85 percent of us rely on fishing and others engage in farming, and casual labor. But after the conflict, things changed completely, and our lives turned upside down. This year has been relatively better compared to previous years.

After the AA took control, things improved. Before, we faced violence and couldn’t engage in trade and travel. We faced severe hardship. But recently, we’ve been allowed to trade and travel.

How long has it been since international aid organizations stopped supporting the camp? What challenges have you faced?

I believe NGOs stopped operations due to the fighting. They couldn’t enter and operate. It’s been almost two years since they ceased operations. Previously, we received hygiene supplies, soap, sanitary pads and seasonal items like warm clothes, blankets, and mosquito nets. We also received food rations from the WFP.

Food rations were crucial. With monthly distributions, we could survive. Now, things are extremely hard, especially for those without support from relatives abroad. Some are going hungry, and some are starving. The elderly and sick suffer the most. We have been forced to sell off all our savings. This year, heavy rains made things worse.

Around two-thirds of some 3,000 people are facing serious food insecurity. They’re not getting enough to eat.

The AA has registered the displaced people, and has provided relief supplies to displaced people for about three times. But, it has not yet provided aid to our camps though it is registering elderly people and pregnant women in my camp.

Are there health issues in the camp? If someone needs medical care, where can they go? Are hospitals accessible?

Yes, we can access medical care. We’re able to go to hospitals and clinics. If someone wants to seek treatment at a hospital, they can do so—provided they can afford it. We can go to markets and other places too. Aside from needing a travel endorsement from the local administration [run by the AA], we’re generally free to move around.

What about education? Are children allowed to attend school?

Schooling is closely tied to food security. When families struggle to meet basic needs, they can’t afford to send their children to school. Teachers need to be paid. [Although the AA has opened schools in its controlled areas across Rakhine, salaries for teachers still come from parents]. Most families can’t afford that.

In our camp, we’ve hired three volunteer teachers, paying each 200,000 kyat per month. Only about 60 students are attending. But education is something we deeply want. If it were free—free tuition, free materials—everyone would attend. Currently, many can’t afford textbooks or school fees. We used to have over a thousand students here. Back then, everyone could go to school. But over the past two years since the conflict, children can’t go to school.

How does life under the National League for Democracy government, the military regime, and now the AA compare? What has changed?

Under previous governments, we were constantly under tight security and restrictions. Now, because of one statement from the AA chief, we’re able to travel freely. The attitudes [of Rakhine people] have changed too. People no longer call us names like “Kala-ma” or “Kala-hti” [a racial slur which was initially used to refer to foreigners, and later used to refer to people of Indian origin].

There is no longer discrimination at clinics or when we go into towns. In the past, there was always discrimination. We are pleased about this change.

Do you have the freedom to work and travel? What’s required to move between towns?

Yes, we can now travel freely across Rakhine—except for areas under the military’s control like Sittwe. We can go to Kyauktaw, Mrauk-U and Minbya—any town we wish. We do need a travel endorsement to travel from one town to another. You can apply it from the administration. But, you have to tell them how long you will stay. The fee used to be 5,000 kyat; now it’s 2,000.

As for work, we can now find jobs in town. Women can work as housemaids or in restaurants, doing laundry and cleaning. Men can work as shop assistants, help vendors, or do casual labor. Having access to work again has eased some of our hardships. But the elderly can’t work. But, still, it all depends on the weather. We will go hungry when the weather turns—heavy rains and floods.

Are you allowed to hold religious ceremonies and festivals?

Yes, this year we were able to celebrate Eid freely. We were given full freedom to observe the Eid festival and even Eid al-Adha. There were no restrictions or interference. We could worship and carry out our rituals without any obstruction.

Now that Rohingya and Rakhine villages have resumed communications, do you think perceptions have changed? Is discrimination still present?

Discrimination is no longer an issue—attitudes have changed. Many widows from my camp go out regularly, even staying overnight in Rakhine villages to buy and sell chickens. If the villagers weren’t welcoming, would they be able to sleep there? Some even buy on credit. They cook and eat there in the villages.

What do you think led to this renewed trust? Is it something that can last?

I believe it’s largely due to the AA chief’s public statement. People really listened to it. Because they followed it, both communities have been able to reconnect. The commander said that everyone living in Rakhine is equal, and that there should be no discrimination, and that they should live together like siblings, with freedom of religion and movement.

We didn’t hear those words directly, but the community passed it on to us. If this spirit continues—if it doesn’t change—then yes, trust will go stronger. And now, understanding is starting to grow.

The 2012 conflict was devastating. What do you think caused it?

It happened because there was no rule of law. The government and national leadership failed to maintain control. If they had acted decisively, would it have escalated like that? Just two soldiers could have fired a couple of warning shots and stopped the riots. But they didn’t. Doesn’t that suggest it was orchestrated? We had no issues with the community. That’s why we believe the government instigated it. They didn’t intervene.

What are your thoughts on the current administrative practices under AA control? Are there any improvements or rights you’d like to see granted?

Since this is a revolutionary period, there are still some gaps in the administration, and certain officials are underperforming. But once things stabilize, I believe these structures will become more solid.

What I’d like to request is this: when residents travel, they shouldn’t need a travel endorsement. In places like Minbya or Mrauk-U, our people can travel freely without a travel endorsement.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

The AA commander has spoken about equal rights. Right now, we are being treated equally, and we appreciate that. We hope this equality is even more firmly established in the future.