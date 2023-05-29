Interview AA: Myanmar Junta is Blocking Cyclone Mocha Aid

Arakan Army members evacuate people ahead of Cyclone Mocha.

Cyclone Mocha hit western Myanmar on May 14, killing more than 100 people, destroying or damaging an estimated 200,000 buildings, bringing down utility poles and blocking communications in Rakhine State.

Millions of people were affected and still need shelter, food, drinking water, healthcare and help repairing the damage.

The Arakan Army (AA) and its political wing, the United League of Arakan, have been helping the victims of one of strongest storms to hit the country.

AA spokesman Khaing Thukha told The Irrawaddy about cooperation with domestic and international organizations to deliver humanitarian aid to conflict-hit communities.

What is the AA doing to help storm victims?

Our top priority is to provide shelter. This is very important. The monsoon is due in early June and will make people’s lives harder. So we are working day and night to make sure people have shelter.

We are cleaning up where roads are blocked by electricity poles and other items. The roads are relatively accessible but there are still a lot of debris to remove.

Almost all the electricity poles collapsed along the Yangon-Sittwe road, especially from Sittwe to Minbya and Myebon. Fallen trees are also blocking the road. It takes time to remove them.

Many lakes have been contaminated with saltwater so there is no drinking water and they need to be cleaned urgently.

We are also providing healthcare. Some villages have reported diarrhea outbreaks but we lack sufficient medicines.

We are soliciting donations for relief and recovery. Some have donated to allied organizations. There are also individual donors.

Rakhine expats have donated, which is helping to fund our recovery operations.

In which townships is the AA helping? How many people has it helped?

We are helping in Myebon, Minbya, Mrauk-U, Pauktaw, Ponnagyun, Kyauktaw, Rathedaung, Buthidaung and Maungdaw.

Our study suggests more than 200,000 buildings and 150,000 people were affected in those townships. Around 90 percent of buildings were damaged in northern Rakhine State.

Rathedaung, Sittwe, Ponnagyun, Kyauktaw and Buthidaung townships were hit hardest.

Is AA cooperating with Myanmar’s junta in AA-controlled areas?

So far the regime has not carried out any relief work in areas we control.

Has the junta proposed helping victims with your organization? What is your response?

The junta has not contacted us. Our policy is to cooperate with any international or domestic organization if it will help our people. We are ready to cooperate with the junta if necessary and if there is no hidden agenda.

The regime said it could not carry out relief operations because of AA restrictions. What is your response?

It is false. We don’t impose restrictions or obstacles on relief operations. We invite any organization to provide relief.

Have United Nations agencies and other international organizations contacted you?

We are working with some organizations through the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

How will you receive and distribute international aid?

We have an emergency committee to cooperate with international organizations but only a few have contacted us. We urgently need more international aid.

We heard the junta has imposed travel restrictions on NGOs. It should lift them as people are in trouble. NGOs should be allowed to travel freely so that relief arrives. They should find other channels to deliver aid.