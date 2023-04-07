War Against the Junta Over 100 Myanmar Junta Troops Killed in Four Days of Resistance Attacks

A recent mine ambush on a regime column in Myaing Township / Myaing PDF

At least 114 Myanmar junta forces were killed in the last four days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) stepped up their attacks on regime targets nationwide.

In one case, PDFs and ethnic Karen resistance groups jointly raided several bases of junta-allied Border Guard Forces (BGFs) in Myawaddy Township, Karen State.

Incidents were reported in Karen and Chin states and Sagaing, Mandalay, Magwe and Tanintharyi regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Some military casualty figures could not be independently verified.

More than 85 junta troops killed in resistance raids in Karen

More than 85 regime soldiers were killed in Myawaddy Township, Karen State on Wednesday and Thursday when several ethnic Karen resistance forces including PDF groups jointly raided at least five military bases of the junta-allied BGF in the Shwe Kokko area, claimed Lion Battalion Command, which coordinated the attacks.

Shwe Kokko is a crime hub comprising several Chinese gambling business and is under the control of the BGF.

During two days of resistance raids, five BGF bases were seized and burned down and more than 75 weapons were seized, said Lion Battalion Commando.

The group’s videos show the bodies of several border guards, as well as BGF bases being burned down.

Military truck ambushed in Tanintharyi

At least 10 junta troops were injured in Tanintharyi Township, Tanintharyi Region on Tuesday when three PDF groups used land mines to ambush a 10-wheeled truck carrying regime soldiers near a village, said Myeik PDF, which joined the attack.

Military column ambushed by resistance snipers in Tanintharyi



PDF snipers ambush a military column in Thayet Chaung Township on Tuesday. / Thayet Chaung PDF

A junta soldier was killed and another one injured in Thayet Chaung Township, Tanintharyi Region on Tuesday when snipers of Thayet Chaung PDF ambushed a military detachment traveling to nearby Thein Kone Village, according to the resistance group.

Nine junta troops killed by ethnic Chin resistance ambush in Falam

The Chin National Defense Force, the armed wing of the Chin National Organization, said it and the Chin National Army (CNA), the armed wing of the Chin National Front, jointly ambushed regime forces on the Falam-Hakha Highway in Chin State on Wednesday, killing at least nine soldiers and injuring some others.

PDF groups bomb military column in Magwe

Two regime forces were killed and six others injured in Myaing Township, Magwe Region on Wednesday morning when three PDF groups used land mines to ambush 70 regime forces including policemen and Pyu Saw Htee militia members, said Myaing PDF, which coordinated the ambush.

The military detachment was ambushed while returning from a junta base at the No. 2 oil drilling site in the township.

Junta conducts air raid on a PDF base in Magwe

Myaing People’s Defense Force said it lost one of its bases during a junta air raid in Myaing Township, Magwe Region on Thursday.

Regime forces dropped by two transport helicopters raided the group’s base while it was being attacked by a Russian-made Mi-35 gunship.

Junta troops looted 10 million kyats (around US$3,500) and burned two PDF vehicles. A resistance fighter went missing in the junta raid.

The air raid came four hours after Myaing PDF conducted mine ambushes and drone strikes on a military column of 60 forces between two villages in the township, injuring at least eight junta troops.

Regime forces ambushed with land mines in Sagaing

Resistance fighters of Shwebo-based PDF group Dog Killer plant improvised land mines during an operation. / Dog Killer PDF

At least four pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia members were killed and two others seriously injured in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region on Wednesday when eight local resistance groups used land mines to ambush regime soldiers and militia members between Tal Thee Taw and Zee Phyu Kone villages, said resistance group Dog Killer Shwebo, which joined the attack.

The regime forces were ambushed while searching for land mines planted by the PDF groups.

Regime forces clash with PDFs in Sagaing

At least three regime troops were killed in Kani Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday when combined PDF groups attacked regime forces and Pyu Saw Htee militia members from Alal Kyun Village, said the Anti-Dictatorship Revolution People’s Army, which coordinated the attack.

In the clash, a PDF fighter was injured when his improvised firearm misfired.

Military convoy attacked in Mandalay

Many regime forces are believed to have been killed and injured in Thabeikkyin Township, Mandalay Region on Wednesday when Tagaung PDF used both firearms and heavy explosives to ambush three trucks carrying regime soldiers on the Tigyaing-Mandalay highway, claimed the resistance group.

In the ambush, the regime forces on the trucks could not respond.

Following the ambush, a 60-year-old female resident was killed when regime ambush patrols randomly fired at houses on the highway in another location. The junta troops also burned down three civilian houses, the PDF group said.