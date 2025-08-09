The Golden Land Ablaze: Coups, Insurgents and the State in Myanmar

by Bertil Lintner

Hurst, 2024

Sometime towards the end of 1985, the young Bertil Lintner embarked on an undercover assignment in Myanmar that appears more like fiction than a real journey. He was accompanied by his wife and three-month old daughter, who was born in Kohima when they were hiding to avoid the Indian security forces and waiting for the opportune time to cross the border into Myanmar. And within a couple of weeks in Myanmar came a devastating attack by the junta on a Nagaland rebel base at Challam Basti (Kesan Chanlam) where they were putting up.

Lintner and his family escaped unscathed, but the episode hastened their onward journey from Sagaing Region to Kachin through an unforgiving terrain and rugged hills. Only after 22 months and traveling 1,800 km did they cross over to China and finally to Thailand, where they live.

The result of this trek was an epic travelogue titled Land Of Jade: A Journey from India through Northern Burma to China, and a series of revealing and detailed reports in the Far Eastern Economic Review, which operated out of Hong Kong and where Lintner was employed.

Lintner’s undercover visit to the conflict zones came on the heels of other covert assignments by journalists that included the daring foray of Gavin Young from the London-based Observer in 1961 to reach the Naga rebel base in Sagaing Region from Yangon. But Lintner’s trek was unparalleled in that it covered a much wider territory, including Kachin and Shan states, more rebel groups battling the junta, and a vast array of topics that were scarcely known to the outside world. This difficult journey provided him with the foundation of the classic books on Myanmar that he eventually wrote—Burma In Revolt: Opium and Insurgency Since 1948, Aung San Suu Kyi and Burma’s Struggle for Democracy, Merchants of Madness: The Methamphetamine Explosion in the Golden Triangle (with Michael Black) and The Rise and Fall of the Communist Party of Burma.

The latest in this long list is Golden Land Ablaze: Coups, Insurgents and the State in Myanmar on the ongoing Spring Revolution aimed at toppling the junta. The author, as he spells out in the beginning, was motivated to write the book to explain the “enigma of military power in Myanmar” and to give readers a better understanding of the myriad issues crippling the country so that they are not misled by “shallow analyses and wishful thinking.”

This he does through six chapters, beginning with a deep dive into the reasons behind the military coup on Feb. 1, 2021, followed by a meticulous evaluation of the roles of political parties, politicians, Buddhist clergy, and the military, the ethnic conundrum in the country, and finally the future trajectory of the ongoing conflict.

Many factors distinguish the Spring Revolution from earlier rebellions in Myanmar. In previous decades, it was only ethnic minorities in the peripheral regions that had challenged the central authority. But after the latest coup, almost the entire country rose in revolt to overthrow the military regime, including the Bamar heartland, which the junta had least expected. “An entire generation had learned how to use the internet, to communicate on social media, and to hold workshops and seminars on subjects related to democracy and civil rights,” says Lintner, which contributed to “transformation of Myanmar society” during 2011-21 when the country underwent a period of relative openness and quasi-democratic regimes. Before the coup, about 35.1 percent of the population had access to the internet, which was a sharp increase from less than one percent in 2011.

Juxtaposed with the campaign to oust the military regime is what the author calls the “ethnic jigsaw” that had been the cause of continuous conflict over many decades, beginning with the rebellion in the Karen-inhabited region bordering Thailand immediately after Myanmar’s independence. The mistrust between the ethnic minorities and majority Bamar was aggravated with the rejection of the Panglong Agreement by the government, which was preceded by the assassination of Aung Sang and other leaders. Other states inhabited by the Kachin, Chin, Mon, Nagas, and Shan followed suit at different periods. The details of these movements and their characteristics are delineated in a concise and alluring style.

The turmoil in Myanmar is also to an extent the result of China’s devious role, which began as early as the 1950s, when it gave shelter to functionaries of the Communist Party of Burma (CPB) and an outfit from Kachin. This was transformed into open support for the CPB with the aim of toppling the military regime. The CPB disbanded in 1989, but the episode did not end China’s interference in the country. On the contrary, in the last three-and-a-half decades, its grip on Myanmar has strengthened, chiefly through sponsoring rebel outfits of which the United Wa State Army (UWSA) in Shan State is the most blatant example.

Recently, China’s clout was demonstrated when it compelled the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) to arrive at a truce with the junta against whom it had launched a devastating series of campaigns beginning with Operation 1027 in alliance with the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Arakan Army (AA). China has embedded itself so deeply in Myanmar that it will be able to safeguard its long-term interests in the country irrespective of the outcome of the Spring Revolution.

And how did China manage to strike the balance? In one of his most revealing chapters, Lintner explains that China has a “peculiar foreign policy” that distinguishes between “government-to-government” and “party-to-party” relations, enabling Beijing to leverage linkages with both the Myanmar military and ethnic armed organisations. “Both the warring sides are benefitting from the supply of military hardware from China,” he writes, and explains how Myanmar is dependent on its neighbor for trade and diplomatic protection in the UN against sanctions by Western powers.

China’s ultimate objective is the early completion of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC), which will provide it with vital access to the Indian Ocean and carries a high risk of fuelling conflict with other powers. The possibility of Myanmar being entangled in a geopolitical storm in the near future cannot be ruled out.

The roles of other countries in Myanmar pale into insignificance. For India, Myanmar’s other big neighbour, three factors have determined its policy towards the country—China’s dominance, the “Act East” policy, and the camps and training facilities of separatist outfits from the country’s northeastern region. A critical evaluation of the policy over the last few decades certainly points to the conclusion that it has failed. The major projects associated with “Act East” policy are in limbo; the presence of the separatist groups continues; and the junta is increasingly tilting towards China. Among these three factors, Lintner is of the view that there is a greater possibility of the “China factor” determining India’s policy, and that India is unlikely to replace China as the country’s main ally, while the “Act East” policy will remain a “minor undertaking” compared to China’s CMEC. Likewise, the roles of the UN, U.S., ASEAN, and Russia remain peripheral.

And what will be the outcome of the Spring Revolution? “Resistance is everywhere,” writes Lintner, “genuine and homegrown.” This was amply demonstrated in the conflict hotspots that I visited during 2023-24 in Sagaing Region, Chin State, and Rakhine State. There are differences across these zones, but it is undeniable that revolutionaries have the common agenda of uprooting the military regime. Currently, the junta has effective control of only about 30-40 percent of the country, with almost the entire periphery being lost to resistance groups. But the challenge for the resistance lies in defeating the junta in that 30-40 percent of territory comprising primarily the Bamar heartland.

The weaknesses of the resistance stem from its disunity and lack of sophisticated weaponry to dislodge the military regime. So, as Lintner asserts, nothing will change unless there is a widespread mutiny within the ranks of the military itself. Such an event has never been witnessed in the country, despite severe challenges to the military in the 1960s and 70s. “This is a war that neither side can win by military means,” he concludes, “and caught in the middle is the civilian population, which is bound to suffer the most.”

With such incisive analysis and vast detail, the book could have done well with a few maps for readers who are not well acquainted with the country’s geographical contours. Likewise, a few photographs would have helped establish a better connection between the country’s past and present. These minor drawbacks notwithstanding, the book is a precious contribution to understanding Myanmar for researchers, policy planners, journalists, and anybody else wishing to gain an objective overview of the ongoing Spring Revolution.

Rajeev Bhattacharyya is a senior journalist and author in Assam in India’s Northeast.