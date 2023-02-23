Arts Yangon Exhibition Charts Evolution of Abstract Art in Myanmar

The ‘Evolution of Myanmar Abstract Act’ exhibition at the Goethe Institut Myanmar in Yangon / Htein Lin Facebook

An ongoing art exhibition at the Goethe Institut Myanmar in Yangon chronicles the evolution of Myanmar abstract act, displaying works by 11 well-known modernists. Admission is free for the exhibition, titled “Evolution of Myanmar Abstract Art,” which ends Friday.

A total of 20 abstract paintings by artists of different generations including Kin Maung Yin, Win Pe, Khin One, Aung Myint, Kyee Myint Saw, Kyaw Nyunt Linn (Ko Jimmy), MPP Ye Myint, Soe Naing, Min Thurein, Ne Tun and Kyu Kyu are on display. Paintings are not for sale, however.

Among the works on display are two rare paintings by late renowned singer, composer and modernist Khin One, who wrote a book on Western abstract act. Other works include cubist paintings by Kyu Kyu, the only female painter represented at the exhibition.

Visitors can also listen to recorded audio files in which the painters share their thoughts, but they need to bring earphones.

In addition, visitors can view the Goethe Institut’s collection of 156 books and articles on art, most of which are written in Burmese. The collection includes articles on modernism by late painters Kin Maung Yin and Khin One, as well as Win Pe and Kyee Myint Saw. One of the books available for purchase, “Evolution,” charts the evolution of modernism in Myanmar. Written from various perspectives, it is a must read for art enthusiasts.