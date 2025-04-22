Exodus: Tens of Thousands Flee as Myanmar Junta Troops Face Last Stand in Kokang
Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army troops are opening roads and pathways through forests for people to flee Kokang’s capital as...Read moreDetails
People’s Defense Force says junta troops told every household in the village to send one member to witness the double...Read moreDetails
Brotherhood Alliance member says it now has complete control of Kokang’s northernmost section after the junta’s Light Infantry Battalion 125...Read moreDetails
The junta said deserters would not be punished for minor crimes, highlighting the military’s shortage of troops as resistance offensives...Read moreDetails
The junta’s No. 2 has not been seen in public since April 3, sparking rumors that he was either gravely...Read moreDetails
Ethnic armed grouping says it will continue Operation 1027 offensive until goal of ousting the junta is achieved.Read moreDetails
