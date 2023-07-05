'Making merit with the General'

5 July 2023 - P2
'Making merit with the General'

'Making merit with the General'
“We can count on the neighbors...“
“Help yourself!”
We're all in this together!
Road to the presidency!
This dish needs some spicing up!
Is he clean yet?
The ball's in your court!
Helping Hand
Hello Myanmar
All Myanmar wants for 2020 is peace.
Visions of Peace in Myanmar
