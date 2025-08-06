The deputy commander of Southeastern Command is among 16 regime officials being interrogated by junta authorities for suspected involvement in cross-border smuggling.

Deputy junta chief Soe Win, who chairs the Illegal Trade Eradication Steering Committee, announced the crackdown at a July 30 meeting.

He said that after a tip-off that 144 trucks loaded with smuggled goods from Thailand had passed through Hpa-an in Karen State, 132 of the Yangon-bound trucks were stopped in Karen and Mon states—suggesting that customs and security inspection teams knowingly allowed the contraband to pass.

He vowed harsh penalties as investigators hauled in Deputy Commander of Southeastern Command Brigadier-General Zaw Min Aung, along with customs staff, police, and military intelligence officers. Sources say some merchants have since gone into hiding.

“They’re targeting officials linked to the seized trucks,” a border trader told The Irrawaddy. “Brokers who clear routes from places like Kyaikto in Mon State to Waw in Bago and onward to Yangon are also being questioned. So far, no one has been released. Department officials involved are reportedly being interrogated to help identify the smugglers.”

Those under investigation include customs officers from Karen State, checkpoint staff at the Thanlwin Bridge in Hpa-an, truck owners and logistics operators.

The crackdown has severely disrupted border trade, with large shipments bound for Yangon now being stored in warehouses or hidden for fear of confiscation and arrests.

“About 16 officials have been detained so far. We still don’t know how many business owners are involved. Authorities are verifying the identities of owners of the goods,” said a trader from Mawlamyine.

Colonel Banyar Win, commandant of No. 4 Advanced Military Training School in Thanbyuzayat Township, has been appointed acting deputy chief of Southeastern Command, covering for the detained Brig-Gen Zaw Min Aung.

Between January 2022 and June 2025, junta authorities logged 25,231 cases of smuggling, with seized goods valued at 663.919 billion kyats (around US$ 316 million), according to Soe Win’s committee.