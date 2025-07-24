Myanmar’s regime is courting foreign investment in the electricity and energy sector.

Electricity and Energy Development Commission chairman Tin Aung San on Wednesday called for a “one-stop service” to simplify land access for energy projects and to reduce bureaucratic hurdles.

The Ministry of Investment and Foreign Economic Relations recently formed a task force to boost regional and international energy cooperation and investment.

Electricity minister Nyan Tun and energy minister Ko Ko Lwin attended Wednesday’s meeting in Naypyitaw while regional and state chief ministers joined online.

The junta has failed to resolve chronic power shortages and soaring fuel prices, drawing widespread public criticism.

Western sanctions, capital flight and economic contraction have led to a dollar shortage, making it difficult to import petrol, diesel, aviation fuel and natural gas.

Despite Myanmar’s abundant natural resources, the lack of financial capital has stalled domestic energy production, prompting the regime to seek foreign investment.

In his response to Donald Trump’s threat of a 40-percent tariff hike earlier this month, junta leader Min Aung Hlaing appealed for the lifting of economic sanctions.

The US has targeted Myanmar’s Foreign Trade Bank, Investment and Commercial Bank and the state-run Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise, which has put extra pressure on the regime.

The junta is working with China, Russia and India to develop its electricity infrastructure. It is collaborating with China on hydro and wind energy projects, with Russia on a small nuclear reactor and with India on a high-voltage cross-border transmission line.

In July, Myanmar and India signed an agreement for a feasibility study on a transmission line. Tin Aung San visited Yunnan Province in China to court energy investment in June.

In the meantime, the regime is encouraging citizens to conserve electricity and adopt solar energy solutions.

Myanmar continues to export natural gas, one of the few remaining sources of revenue for the junta.

In May, the regime approved the Min Ye Thu Project, a multibillion-dollar offshore exploration deal with Thai-owned Gulf Petroleum Myanmar Co Ltd, the first such venture since the 2021 coup.

Ko Ko Lwin has also been courting investment from the United Arab Emirates in offshore projects.

The Myanmar Investment Commission this month reported that the energy sector topped foreign investment categories, accounting for 28 percent of all investment across 12 key economic sectors.

Myanmar remains heavily dependent on fuel imports, relying on foreign sources for 92 percent of its petrol and diesel.

Min Aung Hlaing has urged the public to switch to electric bicycles to address fuel shortages. The regime is also promoting electric vehicles and upgrading domestic oil refineries.