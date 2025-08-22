Myanmar’s regime has ordered the country’s largest business federation to submit exhaustive personal data on its leadership, raising alarms over intrusion into civilian and economic spheres.

The Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UMFCCI), along with its 83 affiliated associations, has been instructed by the Ministry of Commerce to disclose sensitive and intrusive biographical, professional, and political details of its executives by August 15.

The details include full name, skin color, body weight, and identifying physical features; if they have served in the military, reasons for discharge and pension; current occupation, income and detailed employment history; ethnicity, and occupations and politics of family members.

“They’ve never asked for this kind of data before,” said a businessman close to the UMFCCI.

“It’s unclear what the regime is trying to compile. Maybe they want to know if military personnel are already inside these associations—or if they should be. Since these groups are part of the economic machinery, perhaps they’re trying to position retired military officers to strengthen their influence,” he said.

Established during colonial rule in 1919 as the Burmese Chamber of Commerce, the more than 100-year-old federation now comprises 83 affiliated associations as a national-level body representing the private sector.

Its stated mission includes strengthening economic growth, bridging public-private cooperation, and enhancing competitiveness in domestic and international markets.

Despite its claim to independence, the UMFCCI has operated under military oversight since the February 2021 coup. Sources indicate the federation routinely complies with directives from the regime.

UMFCCI representatives joined cronies on official delegations led by junta boss Min Aung Hlaing to Russia and Belarus including the Europe-Asia Economic Forum in Minsk in June.

The National Unity Government on December 24, 2024, released a blacklist of 64 UMFCCI central executive members, including the president, for alleged collaboration with the junta and funding its war crimes.