﻿Myanmar junta restrictions continue to disrupt trade after it abruptly shut the Myawaddy-Mae Sot crossing last month during a military offensive to retake the Asian Highway, forcing trade onto the Kawthaung-Ranong route, traders say.

Ethnic armed groups have taken control of most border trade with Thailand, China, Bangladesh, and India since the 2021 coup. The junta, however, has clung on to the Tachileik-Mae Sai crossing in Shan State and Kawthaung-Ranong crossing in Tanintharyi Region.

Border trade with Thailand through Karen State’s Myawaddy has plunged in recent years due to fighting along the Karen trade route. On August 18, the regime suddenly closed the crossing, redirecting traders to Tachileik.

However, traders report ongoing delays in license approvals, tight inspections and disruption from a smuggling crackdown. The cash-strapped regime has also banned some imports to reduce dollar spending.

One Kawthaung border trader said trade was being throttled by tight regime checks to ensure cargoes align with license details.

“At Kawthaung, licensed goods are allowed to pass through, but business isn’t as smooth as usual,” he told The Irrawaddy.

“Previously, not all the goods brought from Ranong to Tanintharyi were licensed goods. But there was no problem. Now, [the regime] inspects all goods, and that is slowing everything down.”

Some traders have resorted to small motorboats to bypass inspections, but this is not sustainable, he said.

Junta officials are reportedly in talks to ease the bottlenecks, but traders say only around 20 vessels per day are currently being processed at Kawthaung.

Traders have long suffered from junta curbs, forced to prove export earnings to obtain import permits and limited to importing no more than their export value.

They warn that domestic supplies are now dwindling, which will drive up prices.

A Yangon-Tachilek logistics operator said trade is facing similar restrictions at the Tachileik border. “Licenses aren’t being issued like before. We used to send 30 to 40 trucks a day—now it’s barely four or five,” he said. “Imports including machines and phones are still banned.”

Traders report that each item leaving Tachileik is being thoroughly checked against the restricted goods lists. The route to Yangon features over 60 checkpoints manned by both regime and anti-regime groups, where unofficial fees are demanded.

“At the [junta] checkpoint, they inspect every item. If it is not on the approved list, it gets offloaded,” the trader said.

On September 1, Thai officials met with traders from southern Shan State to discuss shipments through Tachilek , but no detailed agreements were reached, according to sources.

A local cargo operator said that while imports are still arriving in Tachileik, consumer products usually sold online in Myanmar—such as Thai-made food and household items—are barred from onward shipment to Yangon. “Both air and land cargoes are curbed, with only small quantities permitted,” he said.

Thailand-Myanmar trade totaled 105.1 billion baht (US$ 3.3 billion) in the first half of this year—a 24.9% drop from the same period last year, Thai trade data shows. Mae Sot-Myawaddy border trade alone fell by 9.71%, while Ranong-Kawthaung trade plunged 12.2%.