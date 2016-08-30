LIFESTYLE

Ten Things to Do in Rangoon This Week

The Irrawaddy picks 10 interesting events happening in Rangoon this week.

Miss Plus Size Beauty Queen Contest

About 20 beauties weighing more than 200 pounds will compete for the Miss Plus Size title. The plus size beauty contest—the first of its kind in Burma—will be held following a beauty product sale. The sale is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the contest is from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: No. 20, Pearl Street, Golden Valley, opposite of Mya Yeik Nyo Hotel, Bahan Tsp., Tel: 09-43182081

When: Saturday, September 3

Photo Exhibition

The ‘We Live in Yangon’ photo exhibition will feature work by 58 photographers focusing on Rangoon’s culture and heritage. All proceeds will be donated to the education sector.

Where: AMT Training School, Natmauk Lane 1, Bahan Tsp.

When: Saturday, August 27 to Sunday, October 4

ICT Fair (Computer & Mobile)

Computers, laptops, cellphones and accessories will be on sale at discounted prices.

Where: Tatmadaw Hall, U Wisara Road

When: Friday, September 2 to Sunday, September 4

Monsoon Literature Festival

Yangon Gallery will hold a monsoon literature festival, at which renowned writers will give literary talks alongside a book fair. Myo Swe Than will speak Friday, Chit Oo Nyo on Saturday and Maung Khin Min (Danubyu) on Sunday.

Where: Yangon Gallery, People’s Square, Pyay Road, Sanchaung Tsp., Tel: 09-73827777

When: Friday, September 2 to Sunday, September 4, talks start at 2:30 each day

‘Beauty of Monument’ Exhibition

Artist Win Tint will showcase around 15 of his works at Lokanat Galleries. Each painting is priced at US$1,000.

Where: Lokanat Galleries, 62 Pansodan St, First Floor, Kyauktada Tsp., Tel. 095-1382-269

When: Friday, September 2 to Wednesday, September 7

Flower Art Exhibition

A group art exhibition featuring 11 female artists will be shown at Ayerwon Art Gallery. There will be about 50 paintings on display with prices ranging from $100 to $600.

Where: Ayerwon Art Gallery at No. 903–904, U Ba Kyi Street, 58 Ward, Dagon Seikkan Tsp., Tel: 09-45005 7167

When: Sunday, August 28 to Wednesday, September 7



93 Art Exhibition

A group art exhibition will showcase around 70 paintings and installations from 13 artists. Prices range from $100 to $800.

Where: Gallery 65, No. 65, Yaw Min Gyi Road, Dagon Tsp.

When: Saturday, September 3 to Monday, September 5

Mandalay Hill Art Gallery Exhibition

A group exhibition featuring 20 artists will be held at Hninzi Myaing Art Gallery. There will be 54 paintings on display with prices between 100,000 kyats ($80) and 2 million kyats ($1,650).

Where: Hinzi Myaing Art Gallery, Hninzigon Home for the Aged, Kabar Aye Pagoda Road

When: Sunday, August 28 to Wednesday, August 31

Wild Eye Contemporary Art Exhibition

A group art exhibition featuring 33 artists will be held at Think Art Gallery. About 90 sculptures, paintings and installations priced between $300 and $20,000 will be shown.

Where: Think Art Gallery, No. 23, Nawaday Street, Dagon Tsp., Tel: 095143266

When: Sunday, September 4 to Saturday, September 10

Gandha Art Exhibition, Monsoon Art Festival 2016

Thirty-seven floral paintings done by five renowned artists using their iconic techniques will be sold for between $700 and $3,000.

Where: Yangon Gallery, People’s Square, Pyay Road, Sanchaung Tsp., Tel: 09-73827777



When: Saturday, August 27 to Wednesday, August 31