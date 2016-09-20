LIFESTYLE

Ten Things to Do in Rangoon This Week

The Irrawaddy picks 10 interesting events happening in Rangoon this week.

A Night of Pop

Twelve celebrated pop stars including Myo Kyawt Myaing, Sithu Lwin, Zaw Paing, and Htun Eaindra Bo will perform at the Myanmar Convention Center (MCC). Tickets are available at 09-250677733.

Where: Myanmar Convention Center (MCC), Min Dhamma Road, Mayangone Tsp.

When: Friday, September 23, 7 pm

The Noise

A music show of chart-topping singers including Big Bag, The Idiot and Wai La will be held at Mya Yeik Nyo Hotel. Tickets are available for 20,000 kyats or 80,000 kyats.

Where: No. 20, Pale Road, Bahan Tsp.

When: Saturday, September 24, 6 pm

Monsoon III

Hip-hop musician Jouk Jack will entertain at the Yangon International Hotel. Tickets are 7,000 kyats.

Where: No. 330, Ahlone Road, Dagon Tsp.

When: Saturday, September 24, 9 pm to 3am

Art & Ideology

Artist Ye Myint solo show features more than 30 of his paintings.

Where: Lokanat Galleries, 62 Pansodan St, First Floor, Kyauktada Tsp. Tel. 095-1382-269

When: Tuesday, September 20 to Saturday, September 24

Page 11

A group art exhibition showcases more than 100 paintings from 11 different artists. The works are priced between US$300 and $15,000.

Where: Ayerwon Art Gallery, No. 903 – 904, U Ba Kyi Street, 58 Ward, Dagon Seikkan Tsp. Tel: 09-45005 7167

When: Saturday, September 24 to Thursday, October 6

Maung Maung Thaik’s Commemoration

An art exhibition in commemoration of the fifth anniversary of artist Maung Maung Thaik’s death will be held at the A-1 Studio Compound. His works and illustrations will be on display.

Where: A-1 Studio Compound, 8.5 mile, Mayangone Tsp.

When: Sunday, September 25

Reflection

Artist Myat Min Htway’s solo show features more than 50 watercolor paintings depicting quintessential Burmese scenes and landscapes.

Where: Gallery 65, No. 65, Yaw Min Gyi Road, Dagon Tsp.

When: Sunday, September 25 to Tuesday, September 27

Spontaneous

A group art exhibition features more than 50 paintings from four artists. Prices for the works range from $200 to $1,500.

Where: Lokanat Galleries, 62 Pansodan St, First Floor, Kyauktada Tsp. Tel. 095-1382-269

When: Monday, September 26 to Thursday, September 29

Housing & Building 2016

Houses and apartments will be sold at Tatmadaw Hall alongside talks on the current real estate market.

Where: Tatmadaw Hall, U Wisara Road

When: Friday, September 23 to Sunday, September 25

Education Fair

An education fair will be held at Melia Hotel. Several private colleges will present degree and course offerings at home and abroad.

Where: Melia Hotel, near Myanmar Plaza, Kabar Aye Pagoda Road

When: Saturday, September 24