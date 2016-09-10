BURMA

This Week in Parliament (September 5-9)

Lawmakers asked 12 questions about roads, transportation, agriculture and irrigation. The respective ministers replied.

Tuesday (September 6)

In the Lower House, an urgent proposal put forward by Arakan National Party (ANP) lawmaker Aung Kyaw San of Arakan State’s Pauktaw Township—calling for international members of the Arakan State Advisory Commission to be replaced with local academics—failed to receive parliamentary approval after it was put to a vote, being defeated by National League for Democracy (NLD) lawmakers.

Wednesday (September 7)

In the Lower House, lawmaker Myint Lwin of Twante Township asked about government measures to help Burma graduate from LDC (least developed country) status. Deputy Minister for Planning and Finance U Maung Maung Win said that an implementation committee chaired by Vice-President Henry Van Thio was formed for this purpose on April 28.

In the Upper House, lawmakers continued to debate the proposal of Khin Aung Myint from Mandalay Constituency-8, which urged the Union government to adopt a special plan to eliminate illiteracy among ethnic minority groups and enable them to obtain higher education, as well as promote ethnic literature.

Thursday (September 8)

In the Lower House, the Bill Committee put forward a “personal privacy and security” draft law.

In the Upper House, lawmakers continued their debate on Khin Aung Myint’s proposal.

Friday (September 9)

In the Lower House, Myint Lwin asked about government plans for revitalizing the publishing industry in Burma and facilitating translation work to help promote Burmese literature. Information minister U Pe Myint replied that pending workshops would provide advice for organizing translation classes at universities. He added that the information ministry is planning a commercial tax exemption for the publishing industry.

In the Upper House, an ethnic Chin lawmaker asked about the government’s plan to reduce the unemployment rate and create job opportunities for people during its five-year term. Minister for Labor, Immigration and Population U Thein Swe said his ministry was adopting employment policies and taking measures to attract foreign direct investment while engaging in capacity development for workers.

Four lawmakers debated amendments to the Peaceful Assembly and Procession Law. The Upper House Bill Committee will review the amendments.