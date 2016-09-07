BURMA

Three Men Who Violently Attacked NLD Members Sentenced to Prison, Hard Labor

RANGOON — Three men who attacked the current Rangoon social affairs minister Naing Ngan Lin and two other National League for Democracy (NLD) members during last year’s election campaign period were sentenced to prison with hard labor on Tuesday.

Naing Ngan Lin, then an NLD lawmaker representing Napyidaw’s Dekkhinathiri Township who was seeking reelection in Rangoon’s Thaketa Township, was attacked by a group of men—at least one of whom was armed with a sword—and suffered severe injuries to his head and hands on the night of Oct. 29 while campaigning.

He was sent to Rangoon General Hospital in a critical condition, while two other party members were also sent to the hospital after being attacked.

Nearly 10 months after the violent attack, the court in Thaketa Township sentenced the three men. They were charged under articles 319, 323 and 326 of Burma’s Penal Code for causing grievous bodily harm using dangerous weapons or means and under article 294 for “obscene act[s]” in a public place.

Kyaw Hla, the NLD lawyer, told The Irrawaddy that assailant Aung Zaw Latt was sentenced to six years and nine months with hard labor and the other two men received three years and six months with hard labor.

“This case and increasing crimes prove that the rule of law is weak in this country. The police will say it’s because they’re understaffed,” he said.