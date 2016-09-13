LIFESTYLE

Ten Things to Do in Rangoon This Week

The Irrawaddy picks 10 interesting events happening in Rangoon this week.

Myanmar International Travel Mart

The first international tourism fair in Burma will be held at the Sedona Hotel, where dozens of tour companies will sell outbound package tours at special prices.

Where: Sedona Hotel, Kabar Aye Pagoda Road

When: Saturday September 17 and Sunday September 18 (9.00 pm – 5.00 pm)

European Film Festival

The European film festival will be held at the Nay Pyi Taw Cinema and the Yangon Gallery. Screenings will be twice daily, at 3.30 pm and 6.30 pm, and tickets will be available at the Nay Pyi Taw Cinema up to 15 minutes prior to a screening, on a first-come-first-served basis. Movies for children will be screened at the Yangon Gallery on September 24-25 at 2.30 pm and 6.30 pm respectively.

Where: Naypyidaw Cinema & Yangon Gallery at People’s Square

When: Friday September 16 to Tuesday September 27

Passion for Myanmar Fashion Show

A fashion show to mark the 60th anniversary of bilateral relations between Philippines and Burma will be held at the downtown Sule Shangri-La Hotel. The proceeds will be donated to the Yangon Children’s Hospital.

Where: Sule Shangri-La Hotel, Sule Pagoda Road

When: Saturday September 17 (7:00 pm-9:00 pm)

Reading, talk and Q&A with Pascal Khoo Thwe

Pascal Khoo Thwe (born 1967) is a Burmese author from the Padaung, or Kayan, ethnic minority, who is known for his autobiographic writings about growing up in Burma under military rule. His book “From the Land of Green Ghosts: A Burmese Odyssey” was awarded the Kiriyama Prize.

Pascal will read an excerpt from his book, talk about his life growing up in Burma, fighting on the Thai border and his education at Cambridge University, at the British Embassy Club. There will be a chance for questions at the end.

Where: British Embassy Club, between Alan Pya Pagoda Road and Gyo Phyu Road, Dagon Tsp. Tel: 01-246 643

When: Thursday September (7:00 pm – 10:00 pm)

Free workshop: Life after Matriculation & the Options

Organized by Smart Resources WWE to help students after matriculation (ICGSE/IELTS) choose the right subjects and schools in a desired country. The workshop is free but registration is required and can be made at 09-5438848.

Where: Sar J. Poe – No.39, Room 8, Nawaday Street, Dagon Tsp

When: Wednesday September 14 (2:00 pm – 5:00 pm)

Featured Collectives

The group photo exhibition will feature 30 photographic prints from 20 photographers. The exhibition runs until Oct. 15 and is open to the public Tuesday-Sunday.

Where: Myanmar Dietta, 3rd Floor, No. 49, 44th Street (lower block)

When: Saturday September 17 to Saturday October 15

Motion & Emotion

Artist Lu Maw will stage his first solo at Lokanat Gallery, exhibiting a total of 33 paintings, priced between 150,000 kyats (US$122) and 500,000 kyats ($408).

Where: Lokanat Galleries, 62 Pansodan St, 1st Floor, Kyauktada Tsp. Tel. 095-1382-269

When: Wednesday September 14 to Sunday September 18

The Details

A group exhibition of eight contemporary artists will be held at the Yangon Gallery, with over 20 works on show

Where: Yangon Gallery, People’s Square.

When: Friday September 16 to Tuesday September 20

Wedding Fair

A wedding and fashion fair will be held at Tatmadaw Hall, where wedding planners, photo studios, designers and silk cloth shops will present new trends in wedding and modern women’s fashion.

Where: Tatmadaw Hall, U Wisara Road

When: Friday September 16 to Monday September 19

Online poetry fair

An online poetry fair, the first of its kind in Burma, will held on September 16-19. There will be around 400 poetry books on sale at WE Distribution; those interested should message in their choices and detail their phone numbers and addresses, for delivery.

Where: online

When: Friday September 16 to Monday September 19