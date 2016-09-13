Ten Things to Do in Rangoon This Week

- News
The Irrawaddy picks 10 interesting events happening in Rangoon this week.
Myanmar International Travel Mart
The first international tourism fair in Burma will be held at the Sedona Hotel, where dozens of tour companies will sell outbound package tours at special prices.
Where: Sedona Hotel, Kabar Aye Pagoda Road
When: Saturday September 17 and Sunday September 18 (9.00 pm – 5.00 pm)
European Film Festival
The European film festival will be held at the Nay Pyi Taw Cinema and the Yangon Gallery. Screenings will be twice daily, at 3.30 pm and 6.30 pm, and tickets will be available at the Nay Pyi Taw Cinema up to 15 minutes prior to a screening, on a first-come-first-served basis. Movies for children will be screened at the Yangon Gallery on September 24-25 at 2.30 pm and 6.30 pm respectively.
Where: Naypyidaw Cinema & Yangon Gallery at People’s Square
When: Friday September 16 to Tuesday September 27
Passion for Myanmar Fashion Show
A fashion show to mark the 60th anniversary of bilateral relations between Philippines and Burma will be held at the downtown Sule Shangri-La Hotel. The proceeds will be donated to the Yangon Children’s Hospital.
Where: Sule Shangri-La Hotel, Sule Pagoda Road
When: Saturday September 17 (7:00 pm-9:00 pm)
Reading, talk and Q&A with Pascal Khoo Thwe
Pascal Khoo Thwe (born 1967) is a Burmese author from the Padaung, or Kayan, ethnic minority, who is known for his autobiographic writings about growing up in Burma under military rule. His book “From the Land of Green Ghosts: A Burmese Odyssey” was awarded the Kiriyama Prize.
Pascal will read an excerpt from his book, talk about his life growing up in Burma, fighting on the Thai border and his education at Cambridge University, at the British Embassy Club. There will be a chance for questions at the end.
Where: British Embassy Club, between Alan Pya Pagoda Road and Gyo Phyu Road, Dagon Tsp. Tel: 01-246 643
When: Thursday September (7:00 pm – 10:00 pm)
Free workshop: Life after Matriculation & the Options
Organized by Smart Resources WWE to help students after matriculation (ICGSE/IELTS) choose the right subjects and schools in a desired country. The workshop is free but registration is required and can be made at 09-5438848.
Where: Sar J. Poe – No.39, Room 8, Nawaday Street, Dagon Tsp
When: Wednesday September 14 (2:00 pm – 5:00 pm)
Featured Collectives
The group photo exhibition will feature 30 photographic prints from 20 photographers. The exhibition runs until Oct. 15 and is open to the public Tuesday-Sunday.
Where: Myanmar Dietta, 3rd Floor, No. 49, 44th Street (lower block)
When: Saturday September 17 to Saturday October 15
Motion & Emotion
Artist Lu Maw will stage his first solo at Lokanat Gallery, exhibiting a total of 33 paintings, priced between 150,000 kyats (US$122) and 500,000 kyats ($408).
Where: Lokanat Galleries, 62 Pansodan St, 1st Floor, Kyauktada Tsp. Tel. 095-1382-269
When: Wednesday September 14 to Sunday September 18
The Details
A group exhibition of eight contemporary artists will be held at the Yangon Gallery, with over 20 works on show
Where: Yangon Gallery, People’s Square.
When: Friday September 16 to Tuesday September 20
Wedding Fair
A wedding and fashion fair will be held at Tatmadaw Hall, where wedding planners, photo studios, designers and silk cloth shops will present new trends in wedding and modern women’s fashion.
Where: Tatmadaw Hall, U Wisara Road
When: Friday September 16 to Monday September 19
Online poetry fair
An online poetry fair, the first of its kind in Burma, will held on September 16-19. There will be around 400 poetry books on sale at WE Distribution; those interested should message in their choices and detail their phone numbers and addresses, for delivery.
Where: online
When: Friday September 16 to Monday September 19